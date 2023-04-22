The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — McKenna DeMarce, Freia Lawrence and Daria Podmogilnaia each won in straight sets as No. 2-seeded Minnesota State defeated Mary 4-0 in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s tennis tournament Saturday.
The Mavericks secured the doubles point when Lois Page and Avery Stilwell won 6-4 at No. 1 and DeMarce and Elizabeth Felderman won 6-2 at No. 3.
DeMarce won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, Lawrence won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, and Podmogilnaia won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 5 singles to clinch the victory.
Minnesota State (15-1) takes on top-seeded Augustana in the championship match on Sunday.
Men’s golf: Minnesota State shot 298 on Saturday and is in fourth place at 598 after the second round of the Northern Sun Championships, being played at Paradise Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Bemidji State remains the leader at 591, and Winona State’s Gabe Goodman is the top individual at 140 (71-69).
Minnesota State’s Jack Klimek is tied for third at 147 after shooting 76 in the second round. Ben Laffen shot 73 in the second round and is tied for 10th at 150 with teammate Joe Bigger (76-74). Hogan Ordall is tied for 15th at 151 (76-75).
The tournament concludes on Sunday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Softball: Piper Otto and Maizie Anderson each pitched a shutout as the Gusties defeated Hamline 4-0 and 9-0 in an MIAC doubleheader at the Maverick All-Sports Dome. Gustavus has won six straight games.
In the opener, Otto pitched a four-hitter with four strikeouts. Kayla Herda had two hits, including a three-run double, and Caitlin Olafsson had an RBI single.
Anderson allowed five hits in the five-inning second game, striking out four. Madi Mueller had two hits and three RBIs, and Olafsson had two RBIs.
The Gusties (14-14, 7-5 in MIAC) host a doubleheader with St. Mary’s on Sunday.
Men’s golf: Gustavus shot a 297 and is tied for second, one stroke behind Wisconsin-Eau Claire, after the first round of the Bobby Krig Invitational, played at New Prague Golf Club.
Gustavus’ Ted Kaste is the individual leader at 71, and Jack Reinardy is tied for fourth at 73.
The tournament concludes Sunday at Le Sueur Country Club.
