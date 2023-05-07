The Free Press
MANKATO — Mikey Gottschalk hit a three-run homer to lead Minnesota State to a 7-2 win over Concordia-St. Paul and a sweep of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball series, which ended Sunday at Bowyer Field.
Hunter Ranweiler had two RBIs, and Ryan Wickman had two hits, including an RBI single. Matthew Flieschhacker had an RBI triple, and Aidan Byrne had two hits.
Aden McGee was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing one run on two hits in two innings. Jack Zigan pitched the final two innings for his seventh save of the season.
The Mavericks (35-13, 25-8 on Northern Sun) begin the conference tournament against Winona State on Wednesday at Bismarck, North Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s tennis: Nick Aney won the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 to clinch the Gusties’ 5-4 win over defending national champion University of Chicago to win the NCAA III region championship at the Swanson Tennis Center.
The Gusties won two of the three doubles matches, with Aney and Daniel Fouchier winning 8-3 at No. 1 and Alex Budde and Gage Gohl winning 8-6 at No. 2.
In singles, Rafael Costa won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 6 and Marco Siviero won 6-4, 6-4 to set up Aney’s final match.
The Gusties advance to the Elite Eight and will face No. 1-ranked Case Western Reserve University on Saturday.
Baseball: The Gusties split an MIAC doubleheader with St. Olaf, losing 4-3 and winning 10-8 to win the conference championship at the Gustavus field.
It’s the 15th MIAC title for Gustavus and the first since 2019.
In the first game, Drake Siens and Nick Azar each hit a solo homer, and Gavin Baker had a sacrifice fly.
Luke Siegle pitched five innings and took the loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts.
The Gusties got down 4-0 in the second game before rallying.
Baker had a three-run homer to raise his RBI total to 44, which leads the MIAC, and Bryce Novak had three hits, including a solo home run and RBI single. Siens hit a solo homer. Logan Bjorkman had two RBIs, and Azar and Patrick Timmer each drove in one run.
Brevin Goetz pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
The Gusties (26-12, 16-4) , the No. 1 seed, will face Concordia or St. Olaf on Thursday at Collegeville in the MIAC tournament.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings’ 20-game winning streak ended in the regular-season finale as Bethany split an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Wisconsin-Superior, winning 2-1 and losing 5-3 at the Bethany field.
In the opener, Bethany had only two hits, singles by Katelyn Halback and Emily Doyle. In the bottom of the sixth, the Vikings scored two unearned runs. Kaija Mork pitched six innings to get the win, and Kayla Senne pitched the final inning for the save.
In Game 2, Doyle and Bailey Erlandson each had two hits, including an RBI double.
Jade Krenik pitched the first five innings and took the loss.
Bethany (28-12, 20-1) is the No. 1 seed for the UMAC tournament, which will start Thursday at the Bethany field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.