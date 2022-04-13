The Free Press
MANKATO — Ross Indlecoffer and Ryan Friedges each hit a solo homer, and Minnesota State swept Minnesota Crookston 7-2 and 11-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Bowyer Field.
Indlecoffer homered in the opener, with the Mavericks scoring three runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh to pull away. Jackson Hauge had two hits and an RBI.
Cam Kline pitched all seven innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Friedges hit a home run in the second game, and Mikey Gottschalk was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Kline and Hauge each had two hits.
Nathan Culley pitched five innings to get the win, giving up one earned run on five hits and three walks. He struck out six.
The Mavericks (22-5, 15-3 in Northern Sun) play doubleheaders at Winona State on Friday and Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: The Vikings tied a program record with 12 stolen bases in a 7-0 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference victory over Martin Luther at ISG Field.
Aidan Russell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brent Fowler and Ben Hopper each had two hits.
Nick Shubert got the win, allowing one hit with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. R.J. Brothen, Carter Benz and Alex Kreiling each pitched a hitless inning in relief.
Bethany (9-10, 5-3 in UMAC) hosts a doubleheader with Northwestern on Friday at ISG Field.
Softball: The Vikings had 36 hits and swept a UMAC doubleheader over Martin Luther at New Ulm, winning 18-2 in five innings and 21-1 in five innings.
In the opener, Zoe Kinakin and Eden Ambrose each had four RBIs, and Kaitlyn Doucette drove in three runs. Kayla Senne pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Kaija Mork had four RBIs, including a three-run homer, in the second game. Kinakin and Liz Milam each added four RBIs. Alyssa Kosta gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.
Bethany (18-11, 8-2) plays at Northwestern on Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties hit four home runs and swept Augsburg 14-1 and 17-3 in an MIAC doubleheader at the Gustavus field.
In the last four games, Gusties have outscored opponents 59-14 and have scored at least 10 runs in 15 games this season, including five straight.
Jack Hanson hit a solo homer in the first game. Dalton Thelen had two RBIs on a triple, and Luke Johnson and Bryce Novak each had two-run single.
Christian Johnson pitched five innings to get the win, allowing one run and two hits and striking out six.
In Game 2, Gavin Baker had five RBIs, including a three-run homer. Ethan Mocchi also had a three-run homer, and Luke Johnson hit a solo home run. Hanson added two RBIs.
Lane Glaser was the winning pitcher, going five scoreless innings and giving up one hit with five strikeouts.
Gustavus (18-4, 7-1 in MISC) will host Northwestern in a nonconference game Monday.
Softball: The Gusties earned their second MIAC sweep of the season, defeating Macalester 6-2 and 10-7 at St. Paul.
In the opener, Greta Dahlen hit a two-run homer, and Madelyn Mueller hit a solo homer. Kayla Ruud and Isabel Reuvers each had an RBI single. Piper Otto pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run on eight hits with three strikeouts.
In Game 2, the Gusties tied a season high with 17 hits. Kaylyn Leonard had an RBI single and two-run double. Rachel Kawiecki and Reuvers each had two RBIs. Dahlen and Ruud each had four hits.
Gustavus (9-13, 4-4) hosts St. Olaf on Friday.
