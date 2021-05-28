WARRENSBURG, MO. — Ben Livorsi and Adam Schneider hit three-run homers as Minnesota State defeated Arkansas Tech 9-8 in the opening round of the NCAA DII Central Regional tournament Friday.
The Mavericks trailed 2-0 when Schneider hit his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the third inning.
After Arkansas Tech tied the game at 6, Livorsi connected on a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
Collin Denk pitched the first five innings before Jon Ludwig came on in relief to get the victory, allowing one earned run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Hunter Even got his 10th save despite giving up a two-run homer in the ninth.
The Mavericks (38-8) will face Augustana or Southern Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Track and field: Minnesota State's Deveyonn Brown earned All-America honors in the high jump Friday at the NCAA II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which are being held at Allendale, Michigan.
Brown finished fifth at 6-feet-9 3/4 to earn his second All-America award.
Kornelius Klah finished seventh in the preliminary round of the 110-meter hurdles in 14.20 seconds to qualify for Saturday's finals. On Thursday, he qualified for the finals in the 400 hurdles.
The meet concludes Saturday.
In the women's meet, Minnesota State's Katie Taylor and Ja'Cey Simmons earned All-America honors.
Taylor finished fifth in the discus at 159-5, while Simmons placed 12th in the preliminary round of the 200 dash in 24.57 for second-team All-America honors.
Denisha Cartwright advanced to the finals of the 100 hurdles by finishing seventh in the prelims in 14.05. She also took eighth in the prelims of the 200 dash in 24.12 to qualify for the finals. She will compete in four finals on Saturday, including the 100 dash and 4x100 relay.
Gustavus Adolphus
Track and field: Hurdlers Birgen Nelson and Taylor Rooney both qualified for the finals in their respective events at the NCAA III Outdoor Championships at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Nelson won the first heat of the women's 100-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 14.02 second. She ran the third fastest time and will compete in the finals Saturday.
Rooney won the second heat of the men's 110 hurdles in 14.08. He ran the second fastest time and will compete in the finals Saturday.
The top eight finishers in each final event earn All-America status.
