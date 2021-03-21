BEMIDJI — Nick Altermatt went 4 for 4 with a homer and three runs scored as the Minnesota State baseball team beat Bemidji State 13-0 in an Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Sunday.
The Mavericks swept the three-game series from the Beavers, winning 13-0 and 14-11 in a doubleheader Saturday.
Cam Kline got the win, surrendering only one hit in six shutout innings. Kline had 10 strikeouts.
Joey Werner and Teddy Petersen each hit three-run homers for MSU. Ryan Friedges also homered.
The Mavericks (6-1, 3-0 in Northern Sun) will host Minnesota Duluth for a doubleheader Wednesday.
Softball: MSU won a pair of games, beating Rogers State 2-1 and Northwest Missouri State 7-0 at the Hy-Vee Classic at St. Joseph, Mo.
Against Rogers State, Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 3 with a homer, while Mackenzie Ward allowed one earned run over seven innings.
In the win over Northwest Missouri State, Torey Richards and Hannah McCarville each had three hits. McKayla Armbruster tossed seven shutout innings to get the win.
The Mavericks (11-2) play at Concordia-St. Paul March 30.
Tennis: Minnesota State dropped a pair of matches, losing 9-0 to Gustavus Adolphus and 7-0 to Southwest Minnesota State.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Tyanna Washa and Dee Dokken fell 8-6 to GAC and 6-2 to SMSU.
The Mavericks (2-10, 1-6) play at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Winona State.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Kaylan Legred went 2 for 3 for the Vikings in a 5-3 nonconference loss at Collegeville.
Daniel Salinas pitched 3.2 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out five. Brody Curtiss got the loss.
The Vikings (1-6) play Wednesday at Gustavus Adolphus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.