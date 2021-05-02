MANKATO — Adam Schneider and Nick Altermatt hit home runs, and No. 11 Minnesota State swept Concordia-St. Paul 4-3 and 7-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday at Bowyer Field.
In the opener, Jack Waletich's RBI double tied the game in the second inning, and Schneider cracked a two-run homer in the third to put Minnesota State on top. Waletich, who had three hits, poked another RBI double in the sixth.
Jon Ludwig was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on four hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Hunter Even inherited a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and escaped with a pair of strikeouts, earning his eighth save.
In the second game, Altermatt had three hits and two RBIs, including a solo homer. Joey Werner was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Teddy Petersen and Hunter Ranweiler each had an RBI single.
Colin Denk Denk allowed one run on three hits over six innings, striking out eight, to get the win. Nathan Culley struck out seven in three perfect innings to get his first save.
Minnesota State (27-6, 23-5 in Northern Sun) finishes the series with a nine-inning game against the Bears at noon Monday at Bowyer Field.
Men's track: Kornelius Klah won two events for the Mavericks at the Northern Sun & Friends Outdoor Challenge on Saturday at the Minnesota State complex.
Klah won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.88 seconds and 400 hurdles in 53.12.
Nicholas Sharma won the 100 dash in 10.70, and Cornelius Bright took first in the 200 dash in 21.52. Max DePrenger won the 400 dash in 49.01, as did Tanner Maier in the 800 run in 1:50.26.
Connor McCormick finished first in the hammer throw with a toss of 202-feet-1/2, and Carson Dittel won the pole vault at 15-11.
Deveyonn Brown won the high jump at 7-1/4. Elijah Calderon-Pitchford finished first in the triple jump at 47-7 1/4.
Women's track: Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright each won two events at Minnesota State hosted the Northern Sun & Friends Outdoor Challenge on Saturday.
Jackson won the 100 dash in 11.80 and long jump at 19-6 3/4, while Cartwright took first in the 200 dash in 23.86 and 100 hurdles in 13.54, which is the best time in Division II this season.
Autumn Anderson finished first in the 800 run in 2:17.27, and in the 1500 run, Amanda Montplaisir finished first in 4:43.84.
Jasmine Mlejnek won the javelin in 113-1 1/2, and Katie Taylor finished first in the shot put at 48-4 1/2. In the pole vault, Christine Dennison finished first at 11-4.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's golf: Gustavus shot 309 Sunday and moved up two spots to finish fourth at the MIAC Championships at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings.
The Gusties had a three-day, 54-hole total of 938 (311-318-309). St. Catherine won the meet at 909.
Emily Kratz placed sixth at 232 (76-78-78), and Erin Ericson tied for seventh at 233 (80-80-73). Sydney Regalado tied for 10th at 236 (75-82-79).
Men's golf: The Gusties placed fourth at the MIAC Championships, posting a three-round score of 892 at Emerald Greens Golf Course at Hastings.
St. John’s won the tournament at 850, which set a tournament record.
Jacob Pedersen tied for fifth at 216 (77-70-69) to lead Gustavus. Andrew Hoppe tied for 14th at 222 (73-74-75), Wyatt Wasko finished 20th at 225 (74-73-78).
Women's soccer: The Gusties lost 3-0 at St. Mary's to finish the spring season.
Leah Pavlish made one save in the first half, and Abby Goodno made two saves in the second half. Gustavus (4-3) had two shots on goal.
