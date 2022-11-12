The Free Press
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Malik Willingham had 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Minnesota State men’s basketball team defeated Henderson State 84-64 Saturday at the Central Region Challenge.
The Mavericks finished the first half on an 18-7 run to lead 42-32.
Kyreese Willingham added 14 points, while Brady Williams had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kelby Kramer added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, and Harrison Braudis had 12 points.
The Mavericks shot 58.6% in the second half, with 11 3-pointers in the game. Minnesota State had a 45-28 advantage in rebounding.
Minnesota State (2-0) plays a nonconference game at St. Cloud State on Tuesday.
Women’s swimming: Abby Gronholz won two events as the Mavericks finished first at the Joann Andregg Invitational, hosted by Concordia-St. Paul.
The Mavericks won with 721 points, while St. Cloud State was second with 689.
Gronholz took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 58.51, and she joined Megan Schultz, Nicole Beckman and Maija Carriveau to win the 200 medley relay in 1:49.77.
Olivia Hudoba won the 200 freestyle in 1:59.30, and Alexandra Gorecki won the 200 backstroke in 2:09.99.
Minnesota State competes at the three-day Augustana Invitational, beginning Thursday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s soccer: Otis Anderson and Clarence Weah scored first-half goals as the Gusties defeated Aurora 2-0 in the opening round of the NCAA tournament at the Gustavus field.
Carlos Robles and Owen Johnson each had an assist on Weah’s goal.
Wesley Sanders made four saves to get the shutout.
Gustavus hosts Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Football: George Sandven passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-20 victory over Augsburg at Hollingsworth Stadium.
Jake Breitbach made 10 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Matthew Kipper had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Thelen also had a touchdown reception.
Rohee Konde rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Zachary Jakes led the defense with 11 tackles.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Ashley Schindele scored 23 points in Bethany’s 79-74 overtime loss to Calvin at the Wisconsin Lutheran tournament at Milwaukee.
Haley Meyer added 16 points, and Kaylee Hunter scored 14 off the bench. Taryn Christensen had 11 points and seven rebounds, and Ashanti Boyd made five steals.
The Vikings (0-3) play at Wisconsin-Stout on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball: Hunter Nielsen had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Bethany defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 95-78 in a nonconference game at Milwaukee.
Justin Schrupp scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Bethany (2-0) plays at the Moody Bible tournament on Thursday and Friday at Chicago.
