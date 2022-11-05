MANKATO — Jamie Nelson finished with two goals and two assists for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 5-1 nonconference win over Sacred Heart Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks won Game 1 of the series 4-1 Friday.
Taylor Otremba, Claire Butorac and Alexis Paddington also scored for MSU.
Shots on goal favored MSU 44-17. Lauren Barbro made 16 saves to get the win.
The Mavericks (5-7, 3-7 in WCHA) host Wisconsin-Eau Claire for an exhibition Monday, Nov. 14.
Women's cross country: Amanda Montplaisir placed fifth and helped the Mavericks finish second at the Northern Sun meet, the best finish in program history, at Wayne, Nebraska.
Defending champion Augustana won with 56 points, while the Mavericks had 68.
Montplaisir finished the 6,000-meter race in 21:46.03. McKenna Thurston was eighth in 21:56.78, and Emily Cunningham took 13th in 22:19.56. Mackenzie Gaherty finished 17th in 2:40.29, and Makayla Bishop ended up 28th in 22:26.77.
Men's cross country: Led by the third-place finish of Tanner Maier, the Mavericks placed second at the Northern Sun meet at Wayne, Nebraska. It's Minnesota State highest finish since 2012.
Augustana won the title with 18 points, while the Mavericks were next at 94.
Maier turned in a time of 25:01.31. Ray Ure was 13th in 25:39.15, followed by Ben Schmied in 17th in 25:41.92, Adam Bohm in 27th in 26:13.02 and Nikolai Schmanski in 35th in 26:34.02.
Volleyball: The Mavericks wrapped up the season with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Augustana in a Northern Sun match at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State finishes its season with a 6-22 overall record and 5-15 in NSIC play while Augustana improves to 19-9 overall and 11-9 in NSIC action.
Minnesota State (6-22, 5-15) was led by Kiya Durant and Elizabeth Dille with seven kills apiece, and Durant made two blocks. Brooke Bolwerk had 23 assists, and Brenna Hesse made 14 digs.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's soccer: Playing a man down for the last 33 minutes due to a red card, the Gusties took their first loss of the season, 2-1 to St. Olaf, in the championship game of the MIAC tournament at the Gustavus field.
Gustavus scored in the first half on a goal by Jack Knight, with assists to Owen Johnson and Mason Gilliand.
St. Olaf scored on a penalty kick three minutes into the second half and scored the winner at the 88:59 mark.
Wesley Sanders made a season-high 10 saves. St. Olaf also had eight corner kick opportunities compared to two for
The Gusties (14-1-4) will find out if they receive an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament on Monday.
Women's hockey: Brooke Remington scored a power-play inn the third period as the Gusties defeated Lake Forest 1-0 and swept the nonconference series at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Molly McHugh assisted on Remington's goal.
Katie McCoy made seven shots for Gustavus, which had 49 shots on goal.
The Gusties (3-0) open MIAC play Thursday with a home game against St. Scholastica.
