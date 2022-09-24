The Free Press
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Brooke Bolwerk made 37 kills in Minnesota State’s 22-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 loss in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday.
Sophie Tietz made a team-leading 11 kills, and Kiya Durant had five blocks. Brenna Hesse recorded 10 digs.
Minnesota State (2-12, 1-5 in Northern Sun) hosts Minot State on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: Graham Nistler had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Gusties opened MIAC play with a 23-6 victory over Concordia at Moorhead.
Backup quarterback George Sandven completed 19 of 32 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and Dalton Thelen made seven catches for 53 yards. Major Martin also had a touchdown catch.
Rohee Konde rushed for 52 yards and had four receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.
The Gusties had 35:18 in possession time.
Carson DeKam led the defense with 13 tackles.
Gustavus (2-1) hosts Bethel on Saturday.
Men’s soccer: Wesley Sanders made two saves for his sixth shutout of the season, leading the No. 7-ranked Gusties to a 5-0 MIAC win over St. John’s at the Gustavus field.
Owen Johnson and Alex Krumenauer each scored a goal in the first 18 minutes of the match. Raphael Cattelin, Johnson and Jack Knight each scored a goal in the second half.
Gustavus (6-0-2, 3-0-0 in MIAC) plays at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
Volleyball: Gustavus dropped a pair of nonconference matches at the Wartburg Tournament, falling 3-0 to Wartburg and 3-1 to Coe at Waverly, Iowa.
Marlee Turn had 25 kills in the two matches, while Kasie Tweet finished with 71 assists. Maren Sundberg made 38 digs.
Gustavus (10-4) plays at Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday.
Women’s soccer: Gustavus had six shots on goal, but St. Benedict’s won 4-0 in an MIAC match at the Gustavus field.
Abby Goodno only made one save.
The Gusties play at St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Lex Morsching had 16 kills inn Bethany’s 3-1 loss at Wisconsin-Superior in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match.
Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18.
Morsching also had 26 digs and served four aces. Esther Peeters and Paloma Garcia de Fuentes had 16 and 14 assists, respectively, while Maddi Wendland made 17 digs.
The Vikings (3-10, 1-2 in UMAC) host Gustavus on Tuesday.
Men’s soccer: Antonio Lima had two goals and two assists in Bethany 5-0 UMAC win over Northland.
Thomas Abreu, Agostino Qadrio Curzio and Andre Silva each scored one goal.
Nick Lundberg made seven saves in the shutout.
The Vikings (4-2-2, 2-1-0) play Thursday at home against North Central.
