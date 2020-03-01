The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Minnesota State had four wrestlers turn in top-3 performances at the NCAA Division II Super Region 5 meet Saturday, earning trips to the national meet.
Kyle Rathman (149 pounds) and Trevor Turriff (184) both finished second in their weight class, while Trenton McManus (125) and Louie Sanders (141) both placed third.
No. 3-rated Rathman started with a 14-0 major decision over Wisconsin-Parkside’s Nathan Hensley and 6-2 win over No. 6 Chase Luensman of Upper Iowa. In the championship match, Rathman lost 3-2 to No. 2 James Pleski of St. Cloud State.
Turriff won 14-4 against Cole Hennen of Southwest Minnesota State and upset second-seeded Dalton Hahn of Upper Iowa to advance to the championship match, where he lost 23-10 to No. 3 Tyree Overton of St. Cloud State.
McManus dropped his first match, but then won an 11-2 major decision over Hunter Pfantz and a 6-0 decision over Ethan Cota of Augustana to get to the third-place match. He earned the NCAA berth with a 4-3 win over Brandon Betancourt of St. Cloud State.
No. 10-ranked Sanders lost his first match before reeling off four straight wins. He pinned Kenny Jones of Northern State in 15 seconds, won 2-1 over Justin Sampson of Southwest Minnesota State and defeated Mason Schulz of Minnesota State-Moorhead 16-4. In the third-place match, Sanders defeated Wisconsin-Parkside’s Pernevlon Sheppard 7-2.
Minnesota State finished fourth with 93 points. No. 1 St. Cloud State totaled 155 points to win the meet.
The Mavericks will compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on March 13-14.
Women’s tennis: The Mavericks were swept 7-0 by Augustana in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match Sunday at St. Peter.
Minnesota State (2-7, 1-7 in Northern Sun) returns to action on Saturday, March 28, as it takes on Gustavus Adolphus and Southwest Minnesota State at St. Peter.
Bethany Lutheran
The Vikings swept Wisconsin-River Falls 12-4 in five innings and 6-4 in a nonconference softball doubleheader Saturday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
In the opener, Anna Hoffman’s two-run triple in a five-run fourth inning helped erased an early deficit, and Tara George added a two-run single in the fifth. Georger finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, while Hoffman and Taylor Kottke each had three hits.
In the second game, Bethany scored twice in the sixth inning to get the victory, with Hoffman’s sacrifice fly and Zoe Kinakin’s RBI single providing the winning runs. Kinakin was 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Kassidy Cunningham pitched a complete game.
The next game for the Vikings (4-6) is March 9 on the annual spring trip.
