MANKATO — Goaltender Chantal Burke made 19 saves to post her second straight shutout, leading Minnesota State to a 5-0 victory over Bemidji State in a WCHA women’s hockey game Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Alexis Paddington, Shelbi Guttormson, Kennedy Bobyck, Brittyn Fleming and Sydney Shearan each scored goals for the Mavericks.
Charlotte Akervik had an assist to tie the program record of 24 points in a season, held by Anna Wilgren.
Fleming’s goal was her 16th of the season and 40th point, which is a program record. Fleming has 109 points, which is tied for the career record with Maggie Fisher.
The Mavericks (14-17-1, 10-17-1 in WCHA) will open the conference tournament with a best-of-three series at Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday.
Women’s swimming: Minnesota State’s 400 freestyle relay team of Ella DeFever, Elise Mishmash, Anja Enervold and Kate Flynn set a pool record with a time of 3:27.46 at the Last Chance Invite at Highland Pool.
Farida Maher of Concordia-St. Paul also set a pool record in the 1,650 freestyle in 17:50.94.
Minnesota State’s Maija Carriveau finished first in the 50 freestyle in 24.18, and Flynn won the 100 freestyle in 51.98.
The NCAA Championships begin on March 9 at Greensboro, North Carolina.
Women’s tennis: Tristen Bryant-Otake and Avery Stilwell each won a singles match and combined to win at No. 1 doubles in a 5-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Sioux Falls at Owatonna.
Elizabeth Felderman also won in doubles and singles, while Hana Minisy added a singles victory.
Minnesota State (9-2, 3-0 in Northern Sun) plays Augustana on Sunday at Owatonna.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: The Gusties defeated St. Scholastica 3-0 in an MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
It was the 14th shutout of the season, which is a program record. Katie McCoy had six saves, and Maria Widen made seven saves.
Jamie Byrne, Clara Billings and Broke Power each scored a goal for Gustavus, who had 43 shots on goal.
Gustavus (19-3-2, 13-1-2 in MIAC), the regular-season champion, is the top seed for the MIAC tournament and will host a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Bethany outscored North Central 28-14 in the fourth quarter to win 67-61 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at Minneapolis.
The Vikings won their third straight UMAC regular-season championship.
Haley Meyer scored 17 points, and Hanna Geistfeld had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Ashanti Bokyin had 11 points and five assists, and Alexis Cloyd had 11 points. Boykin and Cloyd each made three 3-pointers.
Bethany (18-7, 13-1 inn UMAC) opens the conference tournament on Tuesday with a home game against Northland.
Men’s basketball: Bethany Lutheran made only 5 of 22 from 3-point range and lost 84-83 at North Central in the UMAC regular-season finale.
North Central was 16 of 33 from 3-point range.
Brian Smith had 25 points and five rebounds, and Jared Milinkovich scored 16 points. Hunter Nielsen had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Cire Mayfield scored 10.
Bethany (13-11, 9-4) will host a UMAC tournament game on Tuesday.
Softball: The Vikings opened the season with a 9-7 win over Luther at the Maverick Sports Dome.
Bethany also defeated Macalester 13-2 in five innings.
On Sunday, the Vikings have games against St. Catherine at 11:30 a.m. and St. Olaf at 1:45 p.m. at the Mavericks Sports Dome.
