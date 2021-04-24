The Free Press
DES MOINES, IOWA — Minnesota State’s team of Makayla Jackson, Ja’Cey Simmons, Grace Hartman and Denisha Cartwright ran the fastest 4x100-meter relay in Division II to win at the Drake Relays on Saturday.
The time of 45.25 seconds broke the Minnesota State record, which was set in 2010.
Trinity Moore also finished first, winning the long jump at 18-feet-7.
Mackenzie Woodard took third in the 400 dash in 56.18, and Nyeaee Robins finished fifth in 56.98.
The 4x400 relay team of Robins, Woodard, Enyo Edeh and MacKenzie Keune placed third in 3:47.77.
Men’s track: Minnesota State’s 4x100 relay team of Shaheed Hickman, Cornelius Bright, Nicholas Sharma and Bryant Brown finished first at the Drake Relays on Saturday.
The team’s time of 40.76 seconds is 10th best in Division II.
Kornelius Klah finished third in the 110 hurdles in 14.21, and Caleb Kath placed third in the long jump at 22-feet-9. Tanner Maier took fourth in the 800 run in 1:52.07, and Deveyonn Brown was sixth in the high jump at 6-7 3/4.
The Mavericks’ sprint medley relay team of Carter Nesvold, Josh Phelps, Kenry Atubel and Maier finished third in 3:27.90. Klah, Phelps, Nesvold and Atubel took fourth in the 4x400 relay in 3:16.93.
Baseball: Teddy Petersen had eight hits and scored four runs as the 14th-ranked Mavericks swept Wayne State 7-1 and 10-2 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader at Wayne, Nebraska.
Jon Ludwig pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing three hits with six strikeouts.
Petersen went 4 for 4 and scored twice, and Adam Schneider had two hits and two RBIs. Ben Livorsi hit a two-run homer, and Nick Altermatt had a two-run double. Cam Kline had two hits and an RBI.
Petersen went 4 for 6 with two runs scored in Game 2. Joey Werner had two hits and three RBIs, and Nathan Berg and Schneider each had two RBIs. Ross Indlecoffer had three hits. Livorsi and Altermatt each homered.
Collin Denk pitched eight innings, allowing one run on six hits with eight strikeouts.
The Mavericks (24-4, 20-3 in Northern Sun) finish the series at Wayne State with a game Sunday.
Softball: Mackenzie Ward struck out a career-high 19 in the opening game of a Northern Sun doubleheader at Bemidji State, which the No. 18-ranked Mavericks swept 4-0 and 6-0.
Mackenzie took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a single. The last Minnesota State pitcher to strike out 19 batters in a game was Coley Ries in 2017.
Sydney Nielsen was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Hailey Forshee and Hannah Hastings each had two hits. Madi Newman had two RBIs.
In the second game, McKayla Armbruster and Katie Bracken combined on a five-hitter.
Nielsen had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Torey Richards, Hannah McCarville and Hastings each had two hits.
Minnesota State (26-7, 15-5) plays a doubleheader at Minnesota Crookston on Sunday.
Women’s golf: The Mavericks remained in third place after the second round of the Northern Sun Championship, which is being held at Dakotah Ridge.
Augustana leads at 625, with Sioux Falls at 630. The Mavericks had the low score of 319 Saturday and have a 642 total.
Faith Krause (81-79) and Anna Cihak (82-78) are tied for 10th at 160. Alissa Carlson (78-84) is 14th at 162, Maddy Messin (82-81) is tied for 15th at 163, and Madi McGinty (85-81) is tied for 23rd at 166.
The tournament concludes today.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Dalton Thelen’s two-run homer in the top of the ninth gave the Gusties a 5-4 win and a sweep of the MIAC doubleheader at Bethel.
In the opener, Jack Hanson had three hits, including a three-run homer, as the Gusties won 9-2.
Bryce Novak pitched five innings for the victory. Chris Knowles had two RBIs, and Novak, Cole Pengilly and Nick Azar each had two hits.
In Game 2, Novak was 2 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Pengilly had two hits.
Gustavus (17-2, 12-2 in MIAC) hosts Bethel on Monday.
Softball: Piper Otto pitched a four-hitter to help the Gusties split an MIAC doubleheader, losing 6-2 and winning 3-0.
Otto had three hits in the opener, with Madelyn Mueller and Taylor Braun each drawing bases-loaded walks.
In Game 2, Allie Skuza had a hit and two RBIs, and Ashley Neuenfeldt had two hits.
The Gusties (10-14, 5-11) play at St. Olaf on Sunday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Max Busch had a goal and two assists as the Vikings defeated St. Scholastica 3-2 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at the Bethany field.
St. Scholastica led the series 30-0-1 going into Saturday’s match.
Vincent Ayodi and Thisj Middeldorp each scored a goal, and Benjamin Phillips had an assist. Mason Steffen made eight saves.
Bethany (3-1) hosts Minnesota Morris on Monday.
Women’s soccer: Undefeated St. Scholastica has yet to allow a goal in five games, blanking Bethany 9-0 in a UMAC match at the Bethany field.
Brooke Wolanin made 17 saves for Bethany (1-4), which plays at Northwestern on Tuesday.
Baseball: Logan Nissen became the saves leader at Bethany, which split an UMAC doubleheader with St. Scholastica at ISG Field.
St. Scholastica won the opener 15-9, but Bethany won 9-5 in Game 2.
In the opener, Jake LaBerge hit two home runs and had four RBIs, and Kaylan Legred was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. Liam Peterson and Hunter Pearce each had three hits.
Nissen picked up his sixth career save in the second game, pitching four scoreless innings and allowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Daniel Salinas was the winning pitcher.
Ross Beumer was 4 for 5 with three RBIs, while Pearce had two hits and Alec Gratz drove in two runs. LaBerge and Carter Wendlandt both hit home runs.
Bethany (7-11, 5-2) plays at Northwestern on Wednesday.
