MANKATO — Minnesota State will host Northern Michigan in the semifinals of the CCHA men's hockey tournament on Saturday.
The game will begin at 6:07 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Northern Michigan, the fifth seed, defeated Lake Superior State 5-4 in the third game of a quarterfinal series Sunday at Sault Ste, Marie, Michigan. The Wildcats defeated Minnesota State 5-1 in the conference tournament semifinals last season at the Event Center.
In the other semifinal, third-seeded Bemidji State will play at No. 2 Michigan Tech. Bemidji State defeated Bowling Green 3-1 in Game 3 of that series Sunday.
The CCHA championship game is Saturday, March 19, at the highest remaining seed.
Softball: Mackenzie Ward pitched five shutout innings as the Mavericks sefeated Edinboro 6-0 at the NTC Spring Games at Clermont, Florida.
Ward allowed one hit with nine strikeouts. McKayla Armbruster and Kacy Nickerson both pitched one inning of relief to complete the three-hitter.
Sydney Nielsen hit a two-run homer to pace the Mavericks' offense. Madi Newman had an RBI double, and Katie Bracken and Cheyenne Behrends each had an RBI single.
Newman, Kylie Sullivan and Hailey Forshee each had two hits.
The Mavericks' second game Sunday against Shippensburg was canceled because of an umpire shortage.
Minnesota State (8-4) plays Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State on Monday.
Baseball: Brendan Knoll pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits, as the Mavericks defeated Northwood 5-1 at Davenport, Florida.
Knoll walked two and struck out eight, giving up one earned run in the first inning.
Ryan Wickman had four hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Can Kline had three hits, and Nick Altermatt had two hits.
Mikey Gottschalk and Adam Schneider each had an RBI.
The Mavericks (3-2) have games against D'Youville and Concordia-St. Paul on Monday at Davenport, Florida.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties defeated Simpson 14-10 in a nonconference game at Tucson, Arizona.
The second game of the doubleheader was cancelled by weather.
The Gusties (1-2) play a nonconference doubleheader Saturday against Wartburg at Waverly, Iowa.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Marietta at Clermont, Florida.
Katelyn Halbach was 3 for 3, and Kaija Mork had a hit and two RBIs. Zoe Kinakin was 2 for 4, and Haley Stockman had a hit and RBI.
Kayla Senne was the winning pitcher.
A second game Sunday was cancelled because of an umpire shortage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.