SMITHVILLE, MO. — The Minnesota State women’s golf team shot 324 in the second round Saturday and sits in fourth place at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships.
Augustana leads the tournament with a 36-hole total of 613. The Mavericks are at 635. Concordia St. Paul’s Isabella Dory is the individual leader at 144.
Anna Cihak shot 80 and is tied for ninth at 154, and Madi McGinty is tied for 15th at 160 (82-78). Sam Soulier is in 18th place at 163 (81-82).
The tournament concludes Sunday.
Baseball: Minnesota Crookston was leading the Mavericks 3-1 in the third inning when the game was postponed because of rain.
The game will be resumed at 1 p.m. Sunday, with two seven-inning games to follow.
Gustavus Adolphus
Softball: The Gusties split an MIAC doubleheader at Duluth, losing 3-0 in the opener and winning 9-3 in the second game.
In Game 1, Piper Otto pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits. Madi Mueller had two of the Gusties’ six hits.
Lauren Lambert had four hits and four RBIs in the second game, and Mueller had two hits. Maizie Anderson pitched a complete game and gave up six hits.
The Gusties (18-17, 11-7) hosts Augsburg on Sunday.
Women’s track and field: The Gusties’ 4x200-meter relay team of Ally Rakow, Kate Carlson, Megan Geraets and Birgen Nelson set a school record of 1:40.47 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa.
The time is the best in Division III this season and third-best all-time in Division III.
Nelson finished the 100 hurdles in 13.81, the second-fastest time in Division III this season.
Men’s tennis: Gustavus defeated Carleton 5-0 to earn the 12th consecutive MIAC Playoff championship.
The Gusties swept the doubles, and Rafael Costa and Josh Christensen won singles matches to clinch the victory.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: The Vikings extended their winning streak to 20 games, defeating Northland 8-0 and Martin Luther 11-2 in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference games at Morris.
Emily Doyle had five RBIs, including a grand slam. Kaija Mork had three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs.
Kayla Senne pitched a seven-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Mork had three hits, including a three-run homer, against Martin Luther. Doyle and Elizabeth Cizek each had two RBIs.
Senne was the winning pitcher again, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
The Vikings (25-11, 17-0) plays Crown on Tuesday at St. Bonifacius.
