The Free Press
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth scored 2:30 into overtime to defeat the Minnesota State women’s hockey team 3-2 Sunday and win the WCHA best-of-three playoff series.
The Bulldogs won Friday’s opening game 5-4, but the Mavericks, who were seeded fifth, came back with a 3-1 win Saturday, forcing the deciding game Sunday.
The No. 4-seeded Bulldogs led 2-0 after the first period, converting once on the power play.
The Mavericks got on the board at 7:45 of the second period, when Brittyn Fleming scored, assisted by Shelbi Guttormson. At 2:45 of the third period, Jessica Kondas scored the tying goal, with assists from Kelsey King and Kennedy Bobyck.
Chantal Burke made 26 saves for Minnesota State, which had 23 shots on goal.
The Mavericks end the season with a 15-19-1 record, their best winning percentage since the 2006-07 season.
Women’s tennis: Lacee Federler won a doubles and singles match as the Mavericks defeated Upper Iowa 4-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Swanson Tennis Center.
Federler and Brynn Psooy won 6-4 in the No. 3 doubles match, and Federler won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 6 singles. Hana Minisy won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Taylor Julsrud won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
Minnesota State (10-4, 4-2 in Northern Sun) plays Colorado State-Pueblo on Sunday at Kearney, Nebraska.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel had 13 points and six rebounds as the No. 2-seeded Gusties defeated Augsburg 65-56 in the championship game of the MIAC tournament at Minneapolis, earning an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
It was the first MIAC tournament championship in team history.
Gustavus led 37-28 at halftime, but Augsburg, the MIAC regular-season champion, started the third quarter with an 8-0 run. However, the lead was back to nine with 7 minutes to play.
Augsburg got within three in the final three minutes, but the Gusties prevailed.
Kylie Baranick had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Rachel Kawiecki had 10 points and eight rebounds. Anna Sanders had nine points and eight rebounds.
Gustavus (22-4) will find out the opponent, date and site of an NCAA game during a selection show at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Softball: The Gusties split a pair of games at the Maverick Sports Dome, defeating Wisconsin-Stout 9-6 and falling 2-1 to Wisconsin-La Crosse.
The Gusties fell behind 6-0 after two innings against Stout, but a five-run fourth inning put Gustavus on top.
Shelby Ringwelski had a two-run single in the third inning, and Kayla Herda had a three-run triple in the fourth. Herda, Madelyn Mueller and Kaylyn Leonard each had two hits.
Chloe Smallfield got the win in relief, allowing one run and four hits with two strikeouts and one walk in 4 1/3 innings.
In the second game, Leonard had an RBI single in the first inning, but Wisconsin-La Crosse took the lead with two runs in the third.
Piper Otto took the loss, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and a walk.
Gustavus (1-3) plays a doubleheader against Bethany Lutheran on March 16.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Kayla Senne pitched a no-hitter, the fifth in program history, as the Vikings split a pair of games at the Maverick Sports Dome.
In the opening 9-1, five-inning win over Wisconsin-Stout, Senne allowed an earned run with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Bailey Erlandson was 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Zoe Kinakin and Kaitlyn Doucette each had a two-run single. Katelyn Halbach, Kaija Mork and Elizabeth Cizek each had two hits.
The Vikings lost 3-1 to Wisconsin-La Crosse in the final game. Senne took the loss, allowing one earned run on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Doucette had an RBI sacrifice fly. The Vikings had only three hits.
Bethany (4-4) has a weeklong trip to Florida that starts on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.