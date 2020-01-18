The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — Minnesota State had 26 assists, leading to 56.3% shooting, and defeated St. Cloud State 95-83 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at St. Cloud State’s Halenbeck Hall.
With Friday’s 67-65 win at Minnesota Duluth, the Mavericks swept the two-game road trip.
The Mavericks led 43-42 at halftime but stretched that lead to 68-55 with 12 minutes to play. St. Cloud State closed within 74-73 before Ryland Holt and Cameron Kirksey hit consecutive 3-pointers to re-establish the lead.
Holt ended up with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Kelby Kramer had 23 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots for his second straight double-double. Kevin Krieger scored 15 points, and Kirksey scored 13. Corvon Seales and Malik Willingham each had seven assists.
The Mavericks had a 40-31 rebounding advantage.
Minnesota State (10-8, 8-4 in Northern Sun) hosts Wayne State on Friday.
Women’s basketball: St. Cloud State used a 45-31 advantage in rebounding to shoot 51.7% from the field in an 84-77 win over Minnesota State in a Northern Sun game at Halenbeck Hall.
Minnesota State shot 39.7%, including 6 of 20 from 3-point range. It was the fourth straight loss for the Mavericks.
Tayla Stuttley led the Mavericks with 18 points, and Taylor Drost scored 11. Kristi Fett had eight points and seven rebounds.
Minnesota State (9-7, 6-6) plays at home Friday against Wayne State.
Women’s hockey: St. Cloud State goaltender Emma Polusny stopped 40 shots, and the Huskies defeated the Mavericks 2-1 in a WCHA game at Mankato.
Claire Butorac scored the lone goal for Minnesota State, giving her team a 1-0 lead at 7:43 of the second period.
St. Cloud State scored twice in the third period. Olivia Cvar tied it at 1:08, and Jenniina Nylund scored the game-winner at 13:26.
Mavericks goaltender Calla Frank made 14 saves.
The Mavericks (8-13-4, 3-11-2 in WCHA) play Friday and Saturday at St. Cloud State.
Women’s swimming: Minnesota State won the Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invitational, taking first in 11 events and scoring 1,185 points. Gustavus Adolphus finished second with 914 points.
On Friday, the team of Maggie Knier, Kayla Rinderknecht, Katie Streiff and Anja Enervold posted a time of 1:40.85 to win the 200 freestyle relay, while Enervold, Emily Goodman, Emily Bollendorf and Knier won the 400 medley relay in 4:07.49. Streiff also won the 200 IM in 2:13.59, while Goodman took first in the 200 breaststroke in 2:27.65. Nicole Beckman claimed first in the 200 butterfly (2:15.45), and Enervold finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.25).
On Saturday, Enervold, Goodman, Streiff and Knier combined to win the 200 medley relay in 1:52.24. Streiff won the 100 butterfly (59.99), as did Goodman in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.76) and Enervold in the 200 backstroke (2:10.40). Addison Henkaline took first place in the 400 IM in 4:46.86.
Minnesota State will compete at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Bethany shot 60.7% from the field in the second half, pulling away to defeat St. Scholastica 91-75 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference win at Duluth.
The Vikings led 44-41 at halftime.
Trenton Krueger led the Vikings with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jared Milinkovich had 18 points and six rebounds. Cire Mayfield added 16 points and nine rebounds.
Hunter Nielsen scored 12 points off the bench, helping Bethany to a 44-22 advantage in points by reserves.
The Vikings (11-5, 6-1 in UMAC) play Crown College on Wednesday at St. Bonifacius.
Women’s basketball: Bethany had three players with 10 rebounds in a 76-58 UMAC victory over St. Scholastica at Duluth.
Abby Olson led Bethany with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Hanna Geistfeld added 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Kenlie Pytleski also had 10 rebounds, and Skylar Cotten scored 13 points.
Bethany had a 44-35 rebounding advantage.
Bethany (13-2, 6-1) plays against Crown College on Wednesday at St. Bonifacius.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s, women’s basketball: Saturday’s men’s and women’s games against Augsburg were postponed because of weather and rescheduled for today.
The men’s game starts at 1 p.m. at Gus Young Court, followed by the women’s game at approximately 3 p.m.
Women’s hockey: The Gusties’ MIAC game against St. Olaf was postponed Saturday. The game has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. today at Northfield.
Men’s hockey: Caleb Anderson scored with 3 minutes to play in the third period, and the Gusties tied 3-3 with Wisconsin-Superior in a nonconference game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Reid Brown, assisted by Tyler Rock and Tyler Ebner, put Gustavus ahead 1-0 in the first period. After Wisconsin-Superior went ahead 2-1 after two periods, Connor Clemons tied the game in the third period, assisted by Anderson and Logan Norman.
Wisconsin-Superior went ahead again before Anderson scored the tying goal, assisted by Jared Bromberg and Clemons, to force overtime.
Justin Damon made 27 saves for Gustavus, which had 24 shots on goal.
Gustavus (6-6-2) plays a series against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday.
