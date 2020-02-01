ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Minnesota State men's basketball team trailed Northern State 37-22 at halftime and lost 96-62 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday.
Ryland Holt led the Mavericks with 12 points and six rebounds. Kelby Kramer finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Northern State shot 54.2% from the field, while Minnesota State shot 38.2%.
The Mavericks (11-11, 9-7 in Northern Sun) hosts Minnesota Crookston on Friday.
Wrestling: The No. 17-ranked Mavericks won only one match in a 33-3 loss to No. 1 St. Cloud State in a Northern Sun meet at Bresnan Arena.
Trenton McManus picked up a 7-4 win at 125 pounds for the Mavericks' only points.
At 149, No. 3-rated Kyle Rathman lost a 3-1 decision to No. 2 James Pleski. Cooper Siebrecht (157) lost 5-3 to second-rated James Barzowski.
The Mavericks (7-2, 3-1) will compete Thursday against Minnesota State-Moorhead at Bresnan Arena.
Women's hockey: Minnesota State scored three goals in the second period and defeated Lindenwood 4-2, sweeping the nonconference series at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It was the 10th win of the season, something the Mavericks haven't accomplished since 2014.
Brittyn Fleming scored a power-play goal early in the second period. The Mavericks scored twice in the final three minutes of the period, with one from Anna Wilgren and the second by McKenzie Sederberg.
Emily Antony scored the Mavericks' final goal, assisted by Kelsey King, before Lindenwood capped the scoring with 1 minute remaining.
Minnesota State's Calla Frank made 30 saves, with the Mavericks owning a 43-32 advantage in shots on goal.
The Mavericks (10-14-5, 3-12-3 in WCHA) host No. 1 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday.
Women's basketball: The Mavericks were out-rebounded 44-30 in a 71-65 Northern Sun loss at Northern State.
Minnesota State lost despite forcing 27 turnovers, while only giving it away 11 times. The Mavericks shot only 33.3% from the field.
Taylor Drost led Minnesota State with 18 points, and Kirstin Klitzke scored 13. Brooke Tonsfeldt finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Mavericks (11-9, 8-8) hosts Minnesota Crookston on Friday.
Men's, women's track and field: Minnesota State took third with 82.5 points at the tw-day Mark Schuck Open & Multi at Myers Field House.
Andrew Ruiz won the 1,000-meter run at 2:35.06, while Deveyonn Brown took first in the high jump at 6-feet-5.5. Connor McCormick was the winner in the weight throw at 64-7.
The women's team finished sixth with 61 points. Christine Dennison took first in the pole vault at 10-11.75.
Minnesota State hosts the Ted Nelson Classic on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's basketball: St. Thomas went 17 of 30 from beyond the arc in 102-67 MIAC win over the Gusties at St. Peter.
The Tommies jumped out to a 16-2 lead. St. Thomas forced 15 turnovers but only gave it up four times. They also out-rebound the Gusties 27-23.
Kaleb Feahn led Gustavus with 25 points on 8 of 9 shooting.
The Gusties (8-12, 8-7 in MIAC) play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carleton.
Women's hockey: The No. 9 Gusties fell 5-3 to No. 5 Hamline, despite outshooting the Pipers 36-23 at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
The Pipers scored the first two goals of the game, but GAC tied the score at 3 at 4:16 of the second period.
Kristina Press and Molly McHugh each had a goal and an assist for the Gusties. Emily Olson also scored.
GAC (13-3-2, 9-1-2 in MIAC) plays Concordia on Friday at Moorhead.
Men's hockey: The Gusties fell 2-1 in a MIAC game at Hamline.
GAC (8-7-3, 4-3-2) will host Concordia on Friday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Jared Milinkovich led the Vikings with 20 points and six rebounds in a 108-91 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference home victory over St. Scholastica.
Cire Mayfield finished with 19 points and nine assists. Brian Smith and Trenton Krueger each scored 14.
The Vikings shot 58.8% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.
Bethany (17-2, 10-1 in UMAC) plays Wednesday at North Central.
Women's basketball: Hanna Geistfeld scored a career-high 32 points as the Vikings defeated St. Scholastica 85-61 in a home UMAC game.
Abby Olson finished with 29 points and seven rebounds, while Emily Skrien added seven points and nine rebounds. Geistfeld tacked on 14 rebounds.
Bethany shot 51% from the field and went 30 of 43 from the free throw line.
The Vikings (17-2, 10-1) play Wednesday at North Central.
