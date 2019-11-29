The Free Press
DENVER — Cameron Kirksey scored 21 points, but Minnesota State lost 97-89 to Regis in a nonconference men’s basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks started slowly but used a 14-0 run to lead 21-18 at the 10-minute mark. Regis answered with three consecutive 3-pointers and rolled into halftime ahead 49-34, shooting 51.4% from the field.
The Mavericks made a quick burst to start the second half, cutting the lead to nine, but Regis recovered and led 73-53 with 10 minutes to go.
Malik Willingham had 16 points and three steals in the final 3 minutes as the Mavericks cut the lead to 8 on two occasions. He finished with 19 points and five steals.
Ryland Holt added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Kevin Krieger scored 10. Tre Baumgardner had five assists.
The Mavericks (2-3) continue play on the Colorado trip by facing Metro State tonight.
Women’s hockey: Minnesota State managed only 21 shots on goal and were shutout for the first time this season, falling 4-0 to Clarkson at the Windjammer Classic at Burlington, Vermont.
The Mavericks allowed two goals in the first period and two in the second period.
Clarkson had 34 shots on goal, with Abigail Levy stopping 30.
The Mavericks (6-9-2, 2-8-2-2 in WCHA) will play Vermont or Penn State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Caitlin Rorman had 19 points and nine rebounds as the Gusties defeated Pomona-Pitzer 73-65 in a nonconference game at Claremont, California.
Paige Richert added 12 points, and Ava Gonsorowski had 10 points and five assists.
The Gusties shot 45.8% from the field and had a 43-35 rebounding advantage.
The Gusties (4-0) play Claremont-Mudd-Scripps today at Claremont.
