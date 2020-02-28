MANKATO -- A top-three sweep of the pole vault helped the Minnesota State men's track and field team take the first-day lead at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships at Myers Field House on Friday.
Kyle Johnson won the pole vault at 15-feet-9, followed by teammate Carson Dittel at 15-5 and Jack Hodge at 15-1.
Caleb Kath won the long jump at 23-9, with William Forbes in fourth at 22-11 1/4.
Connor McCormick finished fifth in the weight throw at 58-7 1/4.
The Minnesota State women's team is in third place, helped by a record-setting performance by Mayla Jackson. She set a Northern Sun record and tied Minnesota State's record by winning the long jump at 19-8 3/4.
Jennifer Valley finished fifth in the long jump at 18-3 3/4.
Christine Dennison finished second in the pole vault at 12-1/2.
In the weight throw, Katie Taylor took fourth at 59-8 1/4, edging teammates Abbi Stafslien-Dumale at 59-1 1/2 and Kaylee Jensen at 58-10 3/4. Brea Perron added an eighth-place finish in the weight throw at 58-1 1/3.
The meet will continue today, with field events starting at 9:30 a.m.
Women's hockey: Minnesota State scored twice in the second period to tie the game, but Ohio State pulled out the 4-2 victory in the opening game of the WCHA quarterfinals at Columbus, Ohio.
Trailing 2-0 into the second period, Emily Antony scored her seventh goal of the season, assisted by Brittyn Fleming. Anna Wilgren tied the game five minutes later, scoring her sixth goal of the season.
Calla Frank made 36 saves for the Mavericks, who were outshot 40-32.
The Mavericks (11-19-6) plays Ohio State in the second game of the series, starting at 2 p.m. at Columbus.
Women's tennis: Tyanna Washa won the No. 3 singles match for the Mavericks, which lost 6-1 to Sioux Falls in a Northern Sun match at St. Peter.
Washa won 6-1, 6-0.
Minnesota State (2-6, 1-6) wraps up its weekend on Sunday against Augustana at St. Peter, Minn.
