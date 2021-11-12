The Free Press
BEMIDJI — Brynn Desens, Jenny Vetter and Nadia Lowery each scored goals as third-seeded Minnesota State defeated Augustana 4-0 in the semifinals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer tournament Friday.
Augustana, the No. 2 seed, had defeated the Mavericks 1-0 during the regular season.
For the second straight game, the Mavericks benefitted from an own goal, making it 1-0, and Desens scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-0 after 23 minutes.
In the second half, Vetter scored her team-leading 17th goal of the season, assisted by Allie Williams. Lowery made it 4-0, with an assist from Vetter.
Minnesota State had 10 shots on goal, while Mackenzie Rath stopped four shots for her 10th shutout of the season.
The Mavericks are unbeaten in their last 15 games, with 10 shutouts in that streak. Minnesota State has allowed 10 goals in 20 games
The Mavericks (16-2-2) play in the tournament championship game for the fifth consecutive season, taking on top-seeded Bemidji State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bemidji.
Volleyball: Jessica Nelson made 10 kills as the Mavericks defeated Minot State 25-16, 25-7, 25-16 in a Northern Sun match at Minot, North Dakota.
Kiya Durant added six kills and five blocks, and Sophie Tietz had five blocks. Dana Schindler made 25 assists, and Mara Quam had 13 digs and three ace serves.
The Mavericks (13-14, 8-11 in Northern Sun) finish the season with a match against Mary on Saturday at Bismarck, North Dakota.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Kate Holtan made 16 kills in a 3-1 loss to Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Scores were 25-16, 25-16, 16-25, 25-16.
Sarah Elliott added 11 kills, and Kasie Tweet made 34 assists. Hailey Embacher had 16 digs.
Men’s basketball: Wisconsin-Whitewater outscored the Gusties 47-25 in the second half to win 86-65 in the nonconference season-opener.
Adam Biewen led the Gusties with 13 points, and Kaleb Feahn and Peter Lundquist each scored 11. Lundquist also had five rebounds and three blocks, and Jake Guse had five rebounds.
Gustavus plays at Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Gusties opened the season with a 85-61 nonconference loss to Simpson College at Indianola, Iowa.
Grace Benz also had five rebounds. Gustavus shot just 38.5% from the field, including 2 of 18 on 3-pointers.
Gustavus hosts Luther on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.