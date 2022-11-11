BEMIDJI — Backup goalkeeper Ava Blackney stopped two shots in the shootout as Minnesota State won 3-1 on penalty kicks over Northwest Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament Friday.
On a snowy, windy field at Bemidji, the teams were tied at 1 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. Minnesota State goalkeeper Mackenzie Rath was injured in the overtime, bringing Blackney off the bench for only the second time this season.
Northwest Missouri State led 1-0 at halftime, but Nadia Lowery tied the game at 64:01, with an assist from Allie Williams.
In the shootout, Tia Martin, Anna Van Wyngarden and Jenny Vetter made penalty kicks. Blackney stopped two of three shots, and the final kick rolled wide of the net.
The Mavericks (14-1-6) play in the region championship match against Bemidji State on Sunday.
Men's basketball: Harrison Braudis scored a career-high 24 points off the bench, leading the Mavericks to an 87-73 victory over Missouri Southern State at the season-opening Central Region Challenge at Kansas City, Missouri.
Braudis made 4 of 4 from 3-point range.
Malik Willingham had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Brady Williams had 14 points and six rebounds. Kyreese Willingham added 11 points, and Kelby Kramer had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Minnesota faces Henderson State at 3 p.m. Saturday to finish the Central Region Challenge.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties' season ended with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 20-18 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA tournament.
Marlee Turn finished with 16 kills and 16 digs, and Lauren Klaith had eight kills. Sarah Elliott and Courtney and Peterson both had seven kills.
Kasie Tweet had 33 assists and 11 digs, and Maren Sundberg added 12 digs.
The Gusties finish the season at 26-5.
Men's basketball: Spencer Swanson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Gusties' season-opening 62-58 loss to Wisconsin-River Falls in a nonconference game at Gus Young Court.
Jordan Schommer added 14 points, and Jake Guse had eight rebounds. Adam Biewen had nine points and seven rebounds.
Gustavus plays at Crown College on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Jax Madson had 27 points and eight rebounds as the Vikings opened the season with a 97-80 nonconference win over Milwaukee School of Engineering at Milwaukee.
Madson, a Mankato East grad who transferred from Concordia-St. Paul, made seven 3-pointers.
Mason Ackley had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Sagedahl and Hunter Nielsen each scored 14.
Bethany plays at Wisconsin Lutheran on Saturday at Milwaukee.
Women's basketball: Alexis Cloyd scored 14 points in the Vikings' 73-42 loss to DePauw at the Wisconsin Lutheran tournament in Milwaukee.
Haley Meyer added eight points, and Annika Younge grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bethany (0-2) plays Calvin on Saturday at Milwaukee.
