MANKATO — Minnesota State scored 13 runs in an inning and swept Minnesota State-Moorhead in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The Mavericks celebrated Senior Day by winning 18-1 in five innings and 8-2.
In the opener, Mackenzie Ward pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
The Mavericks scored 13 runs in the fourth inning, with Sydney Nielsen hitting a two-run homer and Sydney Nelson adding a three-run triple.
Nelson finished with five RBIs, and Nielsen and Torey Richards each had three. Madi Newman, Courtney Baxter, Cheyenne Behrends and Emma Dennison each drove in a run.
McKayla Armbruster started the second game and went five innings, giving up no earned runs on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Kacy Nickerson and Katie Bracken each pitched one inning of relief.
Newman had a two-run homer and RBI double, and Hailey Forshee and Ellie Tallman each had an RBI.
Minnesota State (38-10, 20-4 in Northern Sun) hosts Winona State on Tuesday.
Women's golf: Minnesota State placed fourth at the Northern Sun Championship, which ended Sunday at Smithville, Missouri.
The 54-hole tournament, played at the Paradise Pointe Golf Course, was won by Augustana, which had a team total of 940 strokes. Minnesota State shot 1,007.
Anna Cihak placed ninth at 243 (82-83-78) to lead the Mavericks.
Madi McGinty (81-87-84) finished 18th at 252, while Delaney Conrad (82-93-86) and Sam Soulier (86-97-78) tied for 25th at 261. Megan Koch (90-92-81) tied for 31st at 263.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's golf: The Gusties shot 303 and finished second at the St. John's Spring Invitational, held Sunday at Monticello Country Club. St. John's won at 298.
Jacob Pedersen placed second at 72, and Max Ullan took eighth at 75. Sam Skaar tied for 16th at 77, and Wyatt Wasko tied for 28th with a 79.
Gustavus, ranked No. 2 in Region VI, waits for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Championships, which will be held May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Women's tennis: The Gusties won their eighth consecutive match, defeating St. Catherine 6-3 in an MIAC match at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
Gustavus only won one of three doubles matches, with Anna Stutz and Sydney Douglas claiming an 8-5 victory at No. 2, but Stutz (6-0, 6-3), Yuki Oda (6-1, 6-4), Douglas (6-1, 6-1), Alli Laux (6-1, 6-0) and Rachel Lindrud (6-1, 6-3) all won in singles.
The Gusties (16-6, 8-0 in MIAC), ranked No. 8 in the Central Region, competes Friday at St. Olaf.
Softball: Piper Otto pitched a complete game, allowing one earned on six hits and two walks, as the Gusties defeated St. Mary's 9-2 in the first game of an MIAC doubleheader at Winona. St. Mary's won the second game 11-9.
Isabel Reuvers was 3 for 4 and scored three runs in the opener, and Kaylyn Leonard had two RBIs. Kenzie Skuza and Rachel Kawiecki each had an RBI.
In the second game, Kayla Ruud was 3 for 4 with an RBI double, and Kawiecki, Greta Dahlen, Kate Murray and Reuvers each had one RBI.
Payton Bell took the loss in relief
Gustavus (12-18, 7-9) plays a doubleheader at Carleton on Tuesday.
