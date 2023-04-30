The Free Press
MANKATO — McKayla Armbruster pitched 10 shutout innings as Minnesota State swept Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader Sunday, winning 8-0 in five innings and 6-0 at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
In the opener, Armbruster pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Gianna Lara was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Marina Carter drove in two runs. Cheyenne Behrends had two hits and an RBI.
Armbruster pitched the first five innings of the second game, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts. Kacy Nickerson and Brianne Stone each pitched an inning to complete the shutout.
Sydney Nielsen had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Ellie Tallman and Ava Smithson each had an RBI.
Minnesota State (31-17, 20-10 in Northern Sun) plays St. Cloud State at noon Wednesday in the opening game of the conference tournament at Rochester.
Women’s golf: Anna Cihak ended up tied for 11th, helping the Mavericks to a fourth-place finish at the Northern Sun Championships at Smithville, Missouri.
The Mavericks shot 331 in the final round to finish at 966. Augustana won the team title at 932. Concordia-St. Paul’s Isabella Dory was the individual winner at 222.
Cihak shot 238 (74-80-84). Sam Soulier placed 17th at 246 (81-82-83), one stroke ahead of Sammy Youngquist, who shot 82-84-81—247. Delaney Conrad finished in a tie for 20th at 249 (74-92-83).
Baseball: Minnesota Crookston won twice on walk-off homers in the Northern Sun series with the Mavericks at Crookston.
The day started by resuming a game that had been postponed by rain on Saturday, and the Eagles used a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to win 7-6. Aidan Byrne had a home run and three RBIs, and Jackson Hauge had a home run and two RBIs. Dylan Gotto took the loss in relief.
The Eagles used a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to win the second game 12-10. Mikey Gottschalk led the Mavericks with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs, and Hauge had two RBIs. Jack Zigan pitched the final inning and took the loss.
In the final game, Byrne and Nick Baker each had two hits and three RBIs as the Mavericks won 9-4. Ryan Bachman got the win in relief.
The Mavericks (30-13, 20-8) play at Wayne State on Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties split an MIAC doubleheader with St. John’s, losing 7-2 and winning 11-2 at Collegeville.
In the opener, Chris Knowles hot a solo homer and Bryce Novak added three hits and an RBI. Luke Siegle took his first loss of the season.
Logan Bjorkman, Gavin Baker and and Drake Siens each hit a home run in the second game. Siens was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Nick Azar had three hits and two RBIs.
Jackson Thielen was the winning pitcher in relief.
Gustavus (22-11, 11-3) hosts league-leading Bethel for a doubleheader Tuesday. The Gusties trail the Royals by one game with four to play.
Men’s golf: Gustavus shot 310 in the second round and placed eighth at the St. John’s Invitational.
Teddy Kaste led the Gusties by tying for 17th at 152 (74-78). Chris Gutuza tied for 20th at 153 (77-76), and Ben Forsberg (80-75) and Sam Skaar (78-77) tied for 25th at 155.
Softball: The Gusties celebrated Senior Day with a pair of five-inning MIAC wins over Augsburg at the Gustavus field.
In the opener, Piper Otto pitched a four-hitter with two strikeouts. Caitlin Olafsson and Lauren Lambert each had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Maizie Anderson and Marah Hulke combined on a two-hitter in Game 2, an 8-0 victory.
Kayla Ruud was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Shelby Ringwelski and Lambert each had two RBIs.
The Gusties (20-16, 13-7) host Carleton on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Malachi Santiago had four hits and four RBIs in the Vikings’ 19-9 loss to St. Mary’s in a nonconference game at ISG Field.
Lucas Reiff had a home run and two RBIs, and Xavier Palmer had two hits and two RBIs.
Jadrien Keavy pitched 2 2/3 innings and got the loss.
Bethany (18-9) plays Riverland Community College on Wednesday at ISG Field.
