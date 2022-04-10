The Free Press
MANKATO — Mackenzie Ward pitched a two-hitter as Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 5-0 in the first game of a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball doubleheader Sunday.
The Huskies won the second game 5-2.
Ward allowed three walks with 13 strikeouts. Cheyenne Behrends had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the third inning, and Hailey Forshee added two RBIs, hitting a solo homer in the sixth.
McKayla Armbruster took the loss in the second game, giving up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. Ellie Tallman had an RBI double, and Forshee had an RBI single.
The Mavericks (20-12, 8-3 in Northern Sun) play at Upper Iowa on Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties hit two grand slams and swept an MIAC doubleheader against Carleton, winning 11-9 and 17-1 at the Gustavus field.
In the first game, Nick Azar’s grand slam in the eighth inning provided the winning margin. Jack Hanson and Gavin Baker hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning.
Dalton Thelen hit a three-run homer to start the second game. Baker had a two-run homer, and Ethan Mocchi hit a grand slam.
The Gusties (16-4, 5-1) will host Augsburg on Thursday.
Softball: The Gusties dropped a pair of MIAC games at St. Benedict’s, losing 7-4 and 4-3.
In the opener, Madelyn Mueller was 2 for 4, and Isabel Reuvers and Kayla Herda each had an RBI. Piper Otto pitched a complete game, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with six strikeouts.
Kayla Ruud had a two-run double and Kaylyn Leonard added an RBI single in the second game. Chloe Smallfield pitched four innings and took the loss.
Gustavus (7-13, 2-4) plays at Macalester on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Vaugn Pouncy had three hits, including a two-run single in the top of the 11th, as the Vikings picked up an 8-6 win at Wisconsin-Superior in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game.
Ross Beumer, Matt Verdugo and Malachi Santiago each had a hit and RBI. Reliever Conor Merton was the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings.
Bethany (8-10, 4-3) hosts Martin Luther on Wednesday.
