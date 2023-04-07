The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State softball team won both games of an NSIC doubleheader Friday, beating St. Cloud State 7-2 and 5-4 at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
In the 7-2 win, Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mavericks, and Gianna Lara finished 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. McKayla Armbruster allowed two earned runs in a complete game.
In the 5-4 victory, Ava Smithson hit a two-run homer. Kacy Nickerson allowed two earned over five innings in relief to get the win.
The Mavericks (17-11, 6-4 in NSIC) host Minnesota Duluth for an NSIC doubleheader Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: Ben Hopper went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and an RBI for the Vikings in a 3-1 win over Wisconsin-Superior at ISG Field.
Conor Merton allowed one run over 7.1 innings to get the victory. Jackson Huiras got the save.
Brad Bickmann and Vaughn Pouncy each added RBIs.
The Vikings (7-6, 3-1 in UMAC) host Wisconsin-Superior for a doubleheader Saturday.
Softball: The Vikings swept Northland College in a UMAC road doubleheader Friday, winning 8-7 and 18-5 at Ashland, Wisconsin.
Katelyn Halbach and Elizabeth Cizek each went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the 8-7 win.
In the 18-5 win, Kaija Mork went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a triple , four runs scored and five RBIs. Halbach went 3 for 4 with four runs scored.
Bethany will host Minnesota-Morris for a doubleheader Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: The Gusties swept Concordia in a MIAC doubleheader Friday, winning 3-2 and 8-1 at St. Peter.
In the 3-2 win, Gavin Baker and Chris Knowles each had two hits and a homer. Jayce Luna allowed one earned run over six innings to get the win.
In the 8-1 win, Patrick Timmer went 3 for 3 with a home run.
Gustavus will play Macalester in an MIAC doubleheader Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.