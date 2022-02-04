The Free Press
MANKATO — Torey Richards went 3 for 3 with three doubles and five RBIs for the Minnesota State softball team, as the Mavericks opened their season with an 8-0 victory over Northwest Missouri Friday in the Portolite & Field Turf MSU softball invite at the Maverick Sport Dome.
Mackenzie Ward tossed a one-hit shutout for the Mavericks.
Ward had 10 strikeouts and no walks.
Madi Newman and Sydney Nielsen each added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for MSU.
The Mavericks continue play in the tournament Saturday, taking on Washburn at 3:30 p.m. and Missouri Western at 6 p.m.
Women’s hockey: The Mavericks fell 5-0 to Ohio State in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Shots on goal favored the Buckeyes 44-23.
The Mavericks (12-14-1, 8-14-1 in WCHA) finish their series with Ohio State at 2:01 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Taylor Theusch scored 12 points for the Mavericks in a 63-46 NSIC road loss to Southwest Minnesota State.
Joey Batt had nine points and five assists for MSU, and Rylee Menster added eight points.
The Mavericks (15-5, 11-5 in NSIC) play Saturday at Sioux Falls.
Men’s basketball: Quincy Anderson led the Mavericks with 24 points in an 81-71 NSIC loss at Southwest Minnesota State.
Malik Willingham finished with 15 points for MSU, and Harrison Braudis had 10 points and five assists.
The Mavericks (13-7, 6-7 in NSIC) play Saturday at Sioux Falls.
Wrestling: The Mavericks beat MSU-Moorhead 41-6 in a home NSIC dual.
MSU won nine of ten matches in the dual.
Mike Smith, Dylan Butts, Darrell Mason, Brock Luthens, Kolbe O’Brien, Max Schwabe, Cooper Siebrecht, Brody Nielsen and Trevor Turriff all won for the Mavericks.
MSU (2-2, 2-2 NSIC) will host Northern State (5:00 p.m.) and St. Cloud State (7:00 p.m.) Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.