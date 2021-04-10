The Free Press
MINOT, N.D. — The Minnesota State baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader to Minot State, losing 1-0 and 11-9 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday.
It’s the first time this season that the Mavericks have lost consecutive games.
In the opener, the Mavericks stranded 10 runners in a 1-0 loss. Jon Ludwig took the loss, despite allowing only two hits with 11 strikeouts.
In the second game, Adam Schneider hit a solo home run. Ben Livorsi and Scheider each had two RBIs. Mitch Frederick, Jack Waletich and Mikey Gottschalk each had two hits.
The Mavericks (17-4, 14-3 in Northern Sun) play the series final Sunday.
Softball: The Mavericks swept a Northern Sun doubleheader at Wayne State, winning 20-3 and 11-5.
The 20 runs for the Mavericks marks the fourth time the team has scored 20 or more runs under head coach Lori Meyer and the first time since 2009.
Ellie Tallman was 3 for 4 with five RBIs, and Hannah McCarville finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Torey Richards had two hits, an RBI and four runs scored.
McCarville was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in Game 2. Madi Newman had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The Mavericks (17-4, 6-2) play a doubleheader at No. 1-ranked Augustana on Sunday.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Alexis Morsching made 11 kills, but North Central defeated Bethany 3-0 in the consolation championship match of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament.
Scores were 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Kasidy Cacka added with kills, and Cheyenne Owens made 26 assists.
Bethany ends the season at 4-6.
Baseball: Reed Brown had four hits and three RBIs as Bethany split a doubleheader with Central College at ISG Field.
Central won the opener 14-3, and Bethany came back in the second game to win 10-7.
In the first game, Brown had two hits and an RBI. Connor Side also had two hits, and Kaylan Legred had an RBI.
In Game 2, Brown had two hits and two RBIs, and Legred had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored..
Daniel Salinas got the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit and two walks in 5 2/3 innings of relief.
Bethany (2-9) hosts Crown College in a doubleheader Wednesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Softball: The Gusties managed only five hits in a doubleheader with Bethel, losing 10-2 and 7-0.
Gustavus hosts a doubleheader with St. Benedict on Sunday.
