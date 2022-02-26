MANKATO — Kornelius Klah won three events as the Minnesota State men's track and field team won its 11th consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship Saturday at Myers Field House.
Klah won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.92 seconds and the 400 dash in 48.45. It was the second time that Klah won the 400 at the conference meet.
The 4x400 relay team of Kenry Atubel, Klah, Max DePrenger and Carter Nesvold took first in 3:18.67.
Ben Schmied won the 600 run in 1:21.11, and Shaheed Hickman took first in the 60 dash in 6.74.
In the shot put, Steven Orzolek took first at 58-feet-1 3/4.
Women's track: Brea Perron was named the Northern Sun's Outstanding Senior of the Year following Minnesota State's victory at the conference meet at Myers Field House.
The Mavericks also won the conference championship last season.
Perron took first place in the shot put at 48-11 3/4.
Deinsha Cartwright broke two program records, taking first in the 60 hurdles in 8.24 and the 200 dash in 24.22. Cartwright is ranked No. 1 in the 60 hurdles in Division II and tied for third in the 200.
Makayla Jackson won the 60 dash in 7.32, breaking her own program record. Jackson is ranked No. 1 in Division II.
Women's hockey: Brittyn Fleming scored two goals in a 3-1 WCHA quarterfinal victory over Minnesota-Duluth at Amsoil Arena.
The Mavericks lost Game 1 of the best-of-three series 5-4 Friday.
Fleming got the Mavericks on the board first with a power-play goal at 10:09 of the first, but the Bulldogs promptly tied the game at 14:31.
Alexis Paddington scored the eventual game-winner on the power play at 9:01 of the second, and Fleming added her second of the game at 10:20 just over a minute later.
Shots on goal favored the Bulldogs 42-20. Chantal Burke made 41 saves to get the victory.
MSU went 2 for 2 on the power play while also going 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.
Game 3 of the series will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday at Duluth.
Wrestling: Darrell Mason and Trevor Turriff each advanced out of the Super Region 5 meet at Moorhead.
Mason won the championship at 285, defeating defending national champion Kam Teacher of St. Cloud State 2-1 in the final match.
Turriff qualified for the NCAA meet by taking second at 174 pounds.
Women's tennis: The Mavericks fell to Winona State 6-1 in a Northern Sun match at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter.
The Mavericks' Avery Stilwell and Lacee Federler won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles.
MSU (9-4, 3-2 in Northern Sun) plays Upper Iowa at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Peter.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's hockey: The Gusties scored twice in the first 10 minutes and defeated Concordia 5-1 in the MIAC tournament quarterfinals at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Kayla Vrieze scored two goals, and Hailey Holland, Madigan Goldsworthy and Emily Olson each had one goal.
The Gusties had 31 shots on goal, while Katie McCoy made eight saves.
Gustavus (20-3-2) will host St. Scholastica on Wednesday.
