The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State led 56-31 at halftime and defeated Upper Iowa 97-68 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Malik Willingham led all scorers with 30 points, while Kyreese Willingham netted 14 points. Malcolm Jones notched his first career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Trevor Moore finished with 11 points and Harrison Braudis tallied 10 points.
Minnesota State was 13 of 26 from 3-point range, with Malik Willingham making 6 of 9.
Minnesota State (9-0, 3-0 in Northern Sun) hosts Augustana and Wayne State next weekend.
Women’s basketball: Destinee Bursch scored 23 points to lead the Mavericks to an 83-54 Northern Sun win over Upper Iowa at Bresnan Arena.
Natalie Bremer had 19 points and six rebounds, and Joey Batt had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists.
The Mavericks led 22-9 after one quarter. Minnesota State scored 48 points in the paint.
Minnesota State (7-0, 3-0) hosts Augustana on Friday.
Men’s track: Minnesota State won nine events to win the Chuck Petersen Open at Myers Field House.
Daniel Attoh won the 60-meter dash in 6.86, while Abel Christiansen won the 60 hurdles in 8.12. Kenry Atubel took the 200 dash in 22.06, and Pontes Da Veiga won the 400 run in 49.67.
The 4x400 relay team of Atubel, Qai Hussey, Marvin Dure and Da Veiga won in 3:24.86.
Aiden Buendorf won the high jump at 2.0 meters, as did James Gilbert in the long jump at 7.61. Carson Dittel won the pole vault at 5.06, and Onyi Ukaobasi won the triple jump at 15.07.
Women’s track: Denisha Cartwright set a Myers Field House record by winning the 60 hurdles in 8.18 seconds at the Chuck Petersen Open.
The Mavericks won nine events to take first place.
Lexi Hurst set a Field House record in the shot put at 16.91 meters.
Cartwright also won the 200 dash in 24.21.
Makayla Jackson won the 60 dash in 7.29 and long jump at 6.20 meters.
Ashley Cridlebaugh took first in the high jump at 1.64, and Paige Hickson finished first in the pole vault at 4.03.
Lilian Washington won the triple jump at 12.49, and Madeline Fretag won the weight throw at 16.89.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: The Gusties cut a 15-point deficit to one but fell 75-70 to Macalester in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Jordan Schommer led Gustavus with 17 points, making three 3-pointers. Jake Guse added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Evan Wieker and Adam Biewen each scored 11 points.
Gustavus (2-4, 2-2) hosts St. Olaf on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: Gustavus scored three power-play goals to defeat St. Mary’s 3-0 in a MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Kaitlyn Holland scored two goals, and Lily Mortenson added another.
Katie McCoy made nine saves for the shutout.
The Gusties (10-0, 6-0) play at Wisconsin-River Falls on Wednesday in a game between the top-ranked teams in Division III.
Women’s basketball: The Gusties went ahead 11-0 and rolled past Macalester 89-40 in an MIAC win at Gus Young Court.
Anna Sanders led Gustavus with 17 points, while Izzy Quick added 12 points and Rachel Kawiecki scored 11. Kylie Baranick had seven assists.
The Gusties (5-1, 3-1) play at St. Olaf on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: The Vikings jumped ahead 37-19 and held on to defeat Wartburg 87-83 in a nonconference game at Waverly, Iowa.
Jax Madson scored 26 points, including 20 in the second half. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. Hunter Nielsen added 18 points and nine boards, while Drew Sagedahl added 15 points.
Bethany (7-0) opens the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference schedule Friday against Wisconsin-Superior.
