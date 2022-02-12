The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnesota State women’s swimming and diving team claimed its second straight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship Saturday, scoring 1,079.5 points.
Nathan Owens was named the Northern Sun coach of the year for the third time in his career, and Kate Flynn was named the conference swimmer of the year, becoming the first Maverick to receive the honor since 2014.
Flynn won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.11 on Saturday, and Anja Enervold won the 200 backstroke in 2:01.27.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Ella DeFever, Elise Mishmash, Enervold and Flynn took first in 3:25.88.
Women’s hockey: No. 3 Wisconsin scored three goals in the first five minutes of the second period and defeated Minnesota State 7-2 to sweep the WCHA series at Madison, Wisconsin.
Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King each scored second-period goals to make it 3-2, but the Badgers scored three times in the third period.
The Badgers outshot the Mavericks 40-9. Calla Frank made 33 saves.
The Mavericks (12-17-1, 8-17-1 in WCHA) finish the regular season Friday and Saturday at home against Bemidji State.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: Kaleb Feahn had 22 points and five rebounds in the Gusties’ 78-67 win over St. Scholastica in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Nolan Malo added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Wieker scored 12 points, and Peter Lundquist had 11.
Gustavus (13-7, 10-5) plays Monday at Hamline.
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel scored 14 points and Morgan Kelly added 13 as the Gusties won 68-45 in an MIAC home game.
Grace Benz had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Gustavus (17-4, 15-3) plays at Hamline on Monday.
Women’s hockey: Gustavus scored the last three goals of the game to defeat Hamline 4-2 and split the weekend MIAC series.
Clara Billings, Emily Howard, Hailey Holland and Brooke Power each scored goals for Gustavus, which had a 46-8 advantage in shots on goal. Kate McCoy made six saves.
The Gusties (17-3-2, 11-1-2) play at St. Scholastica on Thursday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld had 33 points and 21 rebounds to help the Vikings defeat Minnesota Morris 75-63 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Alexis Cloyd scored 15 points for the Vikings 917-6, 12-0), and Ashanti Boykin made six assists.
Men’s basketball: Jared Milinkovich had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Bethany’s 98-80 UMAC win over Minnesota Morris at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Brian Smith had 18 points and 12 assists, and Hunter Nielsen had 14 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Milinkovich and Justin Schrupp each scored 12.
The Vikings had a 45-29 rebounding advantage with 15 offensive rebounds.
Bethany (13-9, 9-3) plays at Northwestern on Friday.
