BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — The Minnesota State women’s track and field program claimed 16 All-America honors and finished second at the NCAA II Indoor Championships on Saturday.
Grand Valley scored 93 points to win the national championship, while the Mavericks scored 40. The second-place finish is the best in program history. The previous best was eighth place.
Denisha Cartwright finished second in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.50 seconds, sixth in the 60 dash in 7.57 and seventh in the 200 dash in 24.67 to earn three All-America awards, only the second athlete to do that at Minnesota State. Makayla Jackson, who was a three-time All-American last season, finished eighth in the 60 dash in 7.61.
MacKenzie Keune finished sixth in 60 hurdles in 8.78 to become an All-American.
In the final event, the 4x400m relay of Nyeaee Robins, Cartwright, Keune and Mackenzie Woodard finished third in a school-record time of 3:47.55, bumping the Mavericks from fourth to second in the team competition.
Men’s track: Senior Kornelius Klah finished third in the 60-meter hurdles in 7.95 seconds to earn first-team All-America status Saturday at the national championships.
The Mavericks finished 21st in the team competition with 11.5 points.
Wrestling
Minnesota State junior Trevor Turriff finished second at the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday.
Turriff made it to the finals at 174 pounds, where he lost 8-2 against the top seed. He won 9-7 in his first match Saturday.
Rathman dropped a 4-2 decision at 149 before winning 3-0 in the seventh-place match. Rathman is now a three-time All-American.
McManus dropped a 1-0 decision before finishing nationals with a 6-2 loss.
Minnesota State finished 10th in the team standings.
BaseballRoss Indlecoffer and Mitch Frederick each homered as the Mavericks defeated Bethany Lutheran 11-4 in a nonconference game at Franklin Rogers Park.
Joey Werner had a triple and three RBIs, and Elliott Carter drove in two runs.
Jon Ludwig started, but Trevor Divinski, the first of five relievers, got the win.
Bethany’s Brady Curtiss and Kaylan Legred both homered. The Vikings used 10 pitchers, and Matt Wood took the loss in relief.
Minnesota State (3-1) hosts Bemidji State on March 20-21. The Vikings (0-3) plays a doubleheader with St. Olaf on Wednesday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Women’s tennisMinnesota State was swept 7-0 by St. Cloud State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Sartell.
Minnesota State’s Abigail Clayton lost 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 5 singles.
Minnesota State (1-8) plays Hamline on Sunday at Owatonna.
