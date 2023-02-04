The Free Press
MANKATO — Malik Willingham scored 33 points for the Minnesota State men’s basketball team in a 73-42 NSIC victory over Sioux Falls on Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Trevor Moore added nine points for MSU, and Kyreese Willingham had eight points and nine rebounds.
MSU won the battle on the glass 38-32 and shot 43.5% from 3-point range.
The Mavericks (15-9, 9-9 in NSIC) play Friday at Wayne State.
Women’s hockey: The Mavericks played to a 0-0 tie with Minnesota Duluth in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Bulldogs won the shootout to pick up the extra WCHA point. UMD won Game 1 of the series 4-3 in overtime Friday.
Shots on goal favored Duluth 32-20. Alexa Berg made 32 saves to pick up the shutout.
The Mavericks (13-16-1, 7-16-1 in WCHA) will host Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.
Women’s track: The No. 1 Mavericks scored 359.5 points and won 13 of 17 events en route to a victory at the Ted Nelson Classic at Myers Field House.
Amanda Montplaisir turned in a career-best and meet-record performance in the mile, winning at 4:53.
Flore Gracia set a meet record in the triple jump with a winning mark (41-feet-1/2), and Makayla Jackson set a meet record in the 60-meter dash prelims, clocking in at 7.32, although she chose to not participate in the finals. MSU’s Denisha Cartwright took first in the finals at 7.37.
Men’s track: MSU won 10 of 18 events, scoring 291.5 points in a victory at the Ted Nelson Classic.
James Gilbert won the long jump (25-foot-6), a mark that broke the 15-year-old Myers Field House record in the event. Gilbert now has the best mark in the long jump in the nation this season.
Abel Christiansen now holds the meet record in the 60-meter hurdles after winning the event at 7.93.
Wrestling: The Mavericks fell 25-10 to Sioux Falls on the road.
Kole Marko won an 8-3 decision at 165, and Darrell Mason got a 5-1 victory at 285. Caleb Meunier earned a 14-2 major decision at 149.
MSU (5-5, 2-5 in NSIC) travels to UW-Parkside for a dual Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Emma Kniefel led the Gusties with 15 points in a 69-46 road win over Macalester.
Anna Sanders finished with 11 points and six rebounds for Gustavus, and Kylie Baranick also had 11 points.
Men’s basketball: Evan Wieker had 13 points and four rebounds for the Gusties in a 78-55 road loss to Macalester.
Spencer Swanson added 11 points and six rebounds for GAC, and Jordan Schommer scored seven points.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Justin Schrupp finished with 20 points and five rebounds for the Vikings in a 74-65 road win over Wisconsin-Superior.
Jax Madson had 12 points and five rebounds for the Vikings, while Drew Sagedahl and Hunter Nielsen each scored 11 points.
Women’s basketball: Sara Kottke had 19 points and six rebounds, as the Vikings got a 66-55 road win over Wisconsin-Superior.
Ashley Schindele added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings, and Skylar Cotten scored nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.