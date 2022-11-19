The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team scored in each period in a 3-1 WCHA victory over St. Thomas on Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Taylor Otremba got MSU on the board at 4:09 of the first, and Jamie Nelson made it 2-0 at 14:01 of the second. Shelbi Guttormson capped MSU’s scoring with a goal to make it 3-0 just 59 seconds into the third.
Shots on goal favored MSU 30-24.
The Mavericks (6-7, 4-7 in WCHA) will finish their series with the Tommies at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mendota Heights.
Women’s cross country: The Mavericks earned a trip to the NCAA Division II national championship meet with a third-place finish at the Central Region meet at Joplin, Missouri.
It’s MSU’s first time qualifying for the national meet since 1995.
Amanda Montplaisir took fifth at 20:23, and Mackenzie Gaherty (21.12.3) finished 19th. McKenna Thurston (21:19.9) was 22nd.
The championships will be Dec. 3 at Seattle.
Men’s cross country: Tanner Maier paced the Mavericks with a time of 30:04 to place 19th at the Central Region Championship.
MSU placed 12th out of 30 teams with a score of 310 points.
Ben Schmied took 61st for the Mavericks (30:59), and Ray Ure finished 65th (31:07).
Women’s basketball: Natalie Bremer led the Mavericks with 16 points in a 71-46 nonconference win over Northwest Missouri State Saturday at Hays, Kansas.
Joey Batt added 14 points for MSU, and Emily Herzberg finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
The Mavericks shot 11 of 22 from 3-point range.
MSU (3-0) begins Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Tuesday against Concordia-St. Paul at Bresnan Arena.
Men’s basketball: Malik Willingham scored a career-high 27 points, making 6 of 9 from 3-point range, as the Mavericks defeated Stanislau State 80-76 at the Sonoma State tournament at Rohnert Park, Calif.
Willingham also had five assists and three steals. Kyreese Willingham added 16 points and six rebounds, and Tyrell Stuttley had 12 points and five rebounds.
Brady Williams scored 11 points, and Kelby Kramer had nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Minnesota State (5-0) hosts Concordia-St. Paul on Tuesday to open conference play.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s basketball: Anna Sanders led a balanced attack with 16 points, helping the Gusties defeat St. Mary’s 85-45 in the MIAC opener at Gus Young Court.
Emma Kniefel had 15 points, and Grace Benz scored 11. Benz and Kylie Baranick each had six assists, and Rachel Kawiecki had eight rebounds.
The Gusties (3-0) play at St. Benedict on Tuesday.
Women’s hockey: No. 2-ranked Gustavus led 5-0 after one period and defeated Bethel 7-1 in a MIAC game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Clara Billings, Brooke Power, Tina Press, Rachel Weiland and Kaitlyn Holland each scored a goal in the first period. Weiland and Billings each scored again in the second.
Katie McCoy, Maria Widen and Jori Jones combined for 15 saves.
The Gusties (8-0, 4-0) host St. Mary’s on Dec. 2.
Men’s basketball: Jordan Schommer scored five points in the last 40 seconds to help the Gusties slip past St. Mary’s 74-71 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Spencer Swanson led Gustavus with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Schommer had 18 points.
Brady Kienitz had 12 points, and Adam Biewen had 11 points and six assists.
Gustavus (1-2, 1-0) hosts St. John’s on Tuesday.
