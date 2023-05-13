Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. .Accumulating rainfall has occurred across southern Minnesota Friday night into this evening. Totals so far have reached 2 to even 4 plus inches in some localized areas with additional rainfall expected tonight. This has caused area rivers to rapidly rise. Crests should occur within the next few days before a dry pattern this coming week allows for rivers to decrease again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, HWY 99 east of St Peter closed (estimated level for spring floods) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Saturday, the stage was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 24.5 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.6 feet on 06/26/1984. &&