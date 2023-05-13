ST. PAUL — Carson Dittel won the pole vault and set a meet and team record, leading the Minnesota State men's track and field team to its 11th consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference outdoor championship Saturday.
Dittel went 17-feet-7 1/2 to win the pole vault, moving up to third in NCAA Division II this season.
Onyekachi Ukaobasi won the triple jump at 49-11, and Ezekiel Clark took first in the 100 dash in 10.41.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Junior Pontes de Veiga, Rashion Walker, Kenry Atubel and Qai Hussey finished first in 3:11.82, establishing a meet record.
Denisha Cartwright set three meet records as the Mavericks won their second consecutive women's championship.
Cartwright, who was named the meet's Top Scorer, won the 100 dash in 11.46, 100 hurdles in 13.04 and 200 dash in 23.30, setting conference records in each event. Cartwright joined Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson to win the 4x100 relay in 45.10, another Northern Sun record.
Flore Gracia won the triple jump at 40-10 ½, and Lexi Hurst took the discus title at 148-2. In the javelin throw, Samantha Sunnarborg placed first at 144-8, and MaKenna Thurston won the 800 run in 2:10.62.
Baseball: Ryan Wickman hit two home runs as the Mavericks defeated Augustana 6-1 in an elimination game at the Northern Sun tournament at Mandan, North Dakota.
Aiden Byrne and Zach Stroh each had an RBI as the Mavericks went up 2-0 in the first inning. After Augustana cut the lead to 2-1, Wickman launched a solo homer in the sixth. He followed with a three-run homer in the seventh.
Taisei Yahiro pitched 7 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts. Ethan Stade finished the game, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.
In the first game Saturday, St. Cloud State defeated the Mavericks 7-3, breaking a 3-all tie after seven innings.
The Huskies led 3-0 after two innings, but Jackson Hauge hit a two-run homer in the third inning and an RBI single in the seventh. Aidan Byrne also had two hits.
Chandler Fochs pitched eight innings, allowing four runs, two of which were earned.
The Mavericks (38-14) face St. Cloud State in the tournament championship game Sunday, with Minnesota State needing to win twice.
Gustavus Adolphus
Baseball: Gustavus outhit Bethel 7-3 but lost 4-0 in the championship game of the MIAC Tournament at Collegeville.
Bryce Novak and Drake Siens each had two hits for Gustavus.
Jayce Luna pitched just 1 2/3 innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks.
Gustavus finished the season at 28-14.
Softball: The Gusties managed only one hit and lost 1-0 to top-seeded Bethel in the semifinals of the MIAC tournament at Arden Hills.
Piper Otto pitched a complete game, allowing an earned run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Kayla Ruud had the Gusties' only hit.
Gustavus ends the season at 24-18.
Men's tennis: Marco Siviero and Sourabh Terakanambi scored the only point for Gustavus in a 5-1 loss to No. 1 Case Western Reserve University in the NCAA III quarterfinals at Orlando, Florida.
The No. 3 doubles team won 8-6.
The Gusties finish the season at 26-11.
Track and field: Birgen Nelson won three individual titles as Gustavus won its second straight MIAC outdoor championship.
Nelson took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.37, 100 dash in 11.71 and 400 hurdles in 59.47.
She also ran on the first-place 4x100 relay, which finished in 47.15.
Bethany Lutheran
Baseball: The Vikings finished off Crown College 15-0 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament at ISG Field. The game started Friday but was suspended by curfew after six innings and resumed Saturday morning.
Matt Verdugo had two hits and four RBIs, and Aidan Russell was 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Malachi Santiago drove on two runs.
Brody Curtiss pitched six innings to get the win, allowing four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. John Lutzi pitched the final inning.
Bethany (24-9) plays either Crown or Wisconsin-Superior in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at ISG Field.
Softball: Emily Doyle's two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Vikings a 7-6 win over Wisconsin-Superior in the UMAC tournament at St. Benedict.
Katelyn Halbach had a one-out double to start the final rally, and Kaija Mork pushed a single to right. Doyle followed with the game-winning hit, her third of the game.
Halbach, Doyle and Bailey Erlandson each had two RBIs, and Ana Christofferson scored three runs. Elizabeth Cizek had four hits and an RBI.
Kayla Senne pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits and 12 walks with 14 strikeouts. Only two runs were earned.
The Vikings (30-12) will play Wisconsin-Superior in the conference championship game at noon Sunday at St. Benedict. Wisconsin-Superior would need to win twice to claim the championship.
