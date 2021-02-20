The Free Press
MANKATO — Katie Taylor won two events as the Minnesota State women’s track and field team scored 94 points to win the President Davenport Classic on Saturday at Myers Field House.
Winona State took second with 55 points, and Minnesota Duluth scored 21.
Taylor won the shot put at 47-feet-7 3/4 and weight throw at 64-8 3/4, which is second best in Division II this season.
Denisha Cartwright won the 60-meter dash in 7.54 seconds, which is fourth in Division II, and Grace Hartman took first in the 200 dash in 24.82. Autumn Anderson won the 600 run in 1:38.58.
In the high jump, Khadiya Hollingsworth tied for first at 5-4 1/2, and Christine Dennison won the pole vault at 12-3 1/4. Makayla Jackson won the long jump at 19-11 3/4, which is third best in Division II.
Minnesota State hosts the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor championship on Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Men’s track: The Mavericks won the President Davenport Classic at Myers Field House with 95 points, while Minnesota Duluth scored 53 and Winona State had 14.
Shaheed Hickman won the 60-meter dash in 6.90 seconds, and Josh Phelps took first in the 200 dash in 22.35. Drew Lewison won the 600 run in 1:23.56, and Kornelius Klah placed first in the 60 hurdles in 8.05.
The 4x400m relay team of Carter Nesvold, Phelps, Klah and Max DePrenger took first in 3:21.02.
Deveyonn Brown won the high jump at 6-feet-8, and Kyle Johnson and Lindsey Thomas tied for first in the pole vault at 15-2 3/4.
Bedale Naba won the shot put at 53-4 1/2, and Nicholas Hudson finished first in the weight throw at 64-1 3/4.
Minnesota State hosts conference championships Friday and Saturday at Myers Field House.
Women’s hockey: Jamie Nelson scored for Minnesota State in a 2-1 WCHA loss at Minnesota Duluth.
MSU had a 1-0 lead heading into the third period, but UMD scored twice in the final 10 minutes to get the win.
Shots on goal favored the Bulldogs 34-22.
MSU (7-11-1) finishes its season against the Bulldogs at 3:07 p.m. Sunday.
Women’s soccer: The Mavwericks defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 in an exhibition game at the Mavericks All-Sports Dome.
The Mavericks will play another exhibition game on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Creighton.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld had 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Vikings defeated Minnesota Morris 82-56 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game.
Abby Olson added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. She was 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.
Bethany (3-1, 3-1 in UMAC) plays at Martin Luther on Thursday.
Men’s basketball: Minnesota Morris outscored Bethany 63-38 in the second half and won 115-86 in a UMAC game at Morris.
Brian Smith led Bethany with 20 points and five assists, and Justin Schrupp scored 17 points, making 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Jared Milinkovich scored 16 points.
Minnesota Morris shot 58.3%, making 16 of 25 3-point attempts.
Bethany (4-2, 3-2 in UMAC) hosts St. Scholastica on Saturday.
Men’s track and field: Jake Marzinske won the long jump at 21-feet-4¾ and triple jump at 44-5½ at the UMAC meet hosted by St. Scholastica. Both distances rank fourth in program history.
Marzinske also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.37 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.