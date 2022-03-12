The Free Press
PITTSBURG, KANSAS — Minnesota State’s Makayla Jackson won her second event on Saturday, and the Mavericks won their first NCAA Division II women’s indoor track championship.
The Mavericks finished second at last year’s national meet.
Jackson won the 60-meter dash in 7.34 seconds, breaking her program record. On Friday, Jackson won the national championship in the long jump, and she placed sixth in the 200 dash in 24.34 Saturday.
Denisha Cartwright won the national champion in the 60 hurdles, taking first in 8.39. She also finished eighth in the 60 dash in 7.50.
Brea Perron had her second All-America performance of the meet by finishing fifth in the shot put at 49-feet-7. She placed second in the weight throw on Friday.
Katie Taylor placed seventh in the shot put at 48-11. She was also an All-American in the weight throw, placing third Friday.
For the men’s team, which place seventh, Deveyonn Brown took third in the high jump at 7-1/4 for an All-America finish. Tanner Maier is a two-time All-American in the 800 run after finishing third in 1:50.57.
Kornelius Klah finished fifth in the 60 hurdles in 7.95 for All-America honors, as did Shaheed Hickman by taking fifth in the 60 dash in 6.74.
Nicholas Hudson earned All-American honors in the weight throw after a third-place finish at 68-3 1/3. Steven Orzolek placed eighth in the weight throw at 57-1 1/2.
Wrestling: Trevor Turriff and Darrell Mason each won a national championship at the NCAA Division II meet at St. Louis.
Turriff won the title at 174 pounds after finishing second last season.
Mason completed an undefeated season by winning the 285-pound title.
Swimming: The Mavericks finished 18th at the NCAA Championships at Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Mavericks finished the meet with four All-Americans: Nicole Beckamn (8th, 200 medley relay), Darah Coleman (8th, 200 medley relay), Kate Flynn (8th, 200 medley relay and 8th, 50 freestyle) and Abby Gronholz (8th, 200 medley relay). Gronholz also placed ninth in the 100 backstroke to earned honorable mention.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Madigan Goldsworthy finished with two goals for the Gusties, as they downed Wisconsin-River Falls 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament at River Falls, Wisconsin.
Jordyn Peterson, Hailey Holland and Clara Billings also scored for the Gusties.
Shots on goal favored the Falcons 31-27.
Gustavus (24-3-2) will take on Plattsburgh State in the semifinals on Friday at Middlebury, Vermont.
Women’s track: For the first time in program history, the Gusties had three All-Americans at the NCAA Division II Championships at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Birgen Nelson claimed All-America honors in the 60-meter hurdles with a seventh-place finish in 8.79 seconds.
Elizabeth Donnelly also placed seventh in the 800 run in 2:14.49.
Annika Poe earned All-America honors by placing eighth in the shot put at 44-feet-10 1/4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.