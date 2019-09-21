CROOKSTON — Morgan Olson made 17 kills, and Mara Quam had two digs as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 3-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday.
Scores were 25-14, 25-27, 25-18, 25-9.
Quam also served three aces. Ashton Lee made 13 kills, with Anissa Janzig adding 11 and Haley Shimon making 10. Lauren Lowry had 28 assists, and Dana Schindler made 24.
Next weekend the Mavericks (9-1, 2-0 in Northern Sun) will play their first home matches of the season with a Friday matchup against St. Cloud State at 6 p.m., before taking on Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 4 p.m., at Taylor Center.
Cross country: Allyssa Reeves placed third in 23:12.2 and Carisa Weyenberg took eighth in 23:29.2, leading Minnesota State to a third-place finish at Carleton's Running of the Cows meet at Northfield.
Amanda Montplaisir placed 17th at 23:59.8, one spot ahead of Ivy Glade at 24:01.7.
Minnesota State also placed third in the men's race. Tanner Maier placed 11th in 26:34.6, and Isaiah Rabata took 16th at 26:43.4.
The Mavericks compete at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Cross country: The Gustavus women finished fourth at the Running of the Cows at Carleton.
Tierney Winter paced the Gusties with a fourth-place finish in 23:18.7. Kourtney Kulseth took 16th in 23:59.1, Mackinzee Miest finished 22nd at 24:11.3, and Lily Engebretson placed 38th in 24:43.6.
The Gustavus men's team also finished fourth.
Tucker Wallin was the Gusties' top runner, placing 13th in 26:39.6. Garet Grant, Jack DeGonda and Ben Wicklund finished in a pack at 29th, 30th, and 31st, respectively, with times of 26:59.9, 27:01.5, and 27:01.8.
Gustavus competes at the Wartburg Invitational on Oct. 5.
Men's soccer: Cole Schwartz scored a pair of goals as the Gusties defeated St. Mary's 2-0 in an MIAC match at the Gustavus field.
Schwartz scored on a penalty kick in the 17th minute to put the Gusties on top. Midway through the second half, Palden Choesang made a perfect cross to Schwartz, who played it out of midair with his left foot into the top of the goal.
Wesley Sanders was the winning goalkeeper.
The Gusties (6-1, 2-0) host Wisconsin-Superior on Wednesday.
Women's soccer: Katie Ashpole scored her second goal of the game with less than 4 minutes remaining, and the Gusties defeated St. Mary's 2-1 at the Gustavus field for their first win of the season.
Ashpole also scored in the 26th minute on an assist from Taylor Hemme to tie the game at 1-1. Rachel Rehnelt assisted on Ashpole's second goal.
Gusties goalkeeper Ashley Becker made two saves for the win.
Gustavus (1-5, 1-1 in MIAC) will host Northwestern at 4 p.m. Monday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women's soccer: Zoe Kinakin scored the first goal just a bit before halftime, and the Vikings defeated North Central 3-1 at Caswell North.
Maddie Perry scored on a free kick to open the second half, but North Central pulled within 2-1 in the 83rd minute. Warner scored Bethany's final goal, assisted by Haley Sisson.
Bethany had a 26-5 advantage in shots.
Bethany hosts Buena Vista on Wednesday at Caswell North.
Men's soccer: Samuel Doran scored two goals as the Vikings defeated North Central 6-0 in a nonconference match at Caswell North. The Vikings' fourth straight victory is the longest winning streak since 2013.
Philip Ronza made his first college start in net, earning the shutout.
Joao Bastos, Jonny Sehloff, Marcel Campabadal and Eyob Tagesse also scored for the Vikings.
Bethany (5-2) hosts Buena Vista on Wednesday at Caswell North.
Cross country: The Vikings placed eighth at the St. Olaf Invitational, led by Stefan Prince's 55th-place time of 29:43.7.
Benjamin Tweit finished 75th at 30:32.1, and Jakin Anderson took 78th in 30:39.8.
The women's team also placed eight. Sarah Presler was Bethany's fastest runner, taking 20th in 25:01.4. Chloe Kuhlman (26.52.5) and Cianna Hoppe (26:53.4) placed 37th and 38th, respectively.
Bethany competes in the Blue and Gold Meet, hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire, on Oct. 4.
Volleyball: Alexis Morsching had a career-high 15 kills and 20 digs in Bethany Lutheran's 3-2 nonconference loss to Buena Vista at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Megan Rutt had 16 kills and 10 digs, and Veeva Lee had 28 digs, just one shy of her career-best, and served three aces.
Bethany (5-10) plays at Waldorf on Wednesday.
