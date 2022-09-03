The Free Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Abigail Wolfe totaled 16 kills as Minnesota State dropped a pair of games at the UIndy Invitational on Saturday.
Minnesota State lost 25-10, 29-27, 25-19 to UIndy and 25-22, 25-28, 25-22 to Grand Valley State.
Against host UIndy, Wolfe, Sophie Tietz and Gianna Trotter each made eight kills, and Makayla Snow made 28 assists and eight digs.
Wolfe also had eight kills against Grand Valley State, while Emma Loveall had seven seven. Snow made 16 assists, and Ellie Kline had 11 digs.
The Mavericks (1-7) open the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule Wednesday against Augustana at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Bethany Lutheran
Cross country: The men’s team placed eighth at the Tom Barry Invitational, hosted by St. Norbert College. Wisconsin-Green Bay was the team champion.
Bethany’s Jakin Anderson placed 41st in the 6K race, finishing in 21:39.63, and Titus Kibet took 47th in 27:47.87.
The Vikings compete at St. Olaf on Sept. 17.
Men’s soccer: Cameron Bookfield scored in the 69th minute as the Vikings claimed a 2-1 nonconference victory over Hamline at St. Paul.
Liam Peterson also had a goal and assist, and Antonio Lima and Jamie Smith each had an assist.
Francisco Vilarihno was the winning goalkeeper. Bethany had three shots on goal.
Bethany (2-0) hosts Gustavus on Wednesday.
Women’s soccer: Bethany scored with less than three minutes to play but couldn’t pull even in a 3-2 nonconference loss to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Olaitz Azkue scored on an assist from Asia Jota to make it 2-1 early in the second half.
Juana Quevedo scored Bethany’s final goal, assisted by Elena Luján Rubio.
Brooke Wolanin made 11 saves.
The Vikings (1-1) play at Gusavus Adolphus on Wednesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: Daniel Rennie threw four touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Gusties to a 62-20 season-opening nonconference win at Storm Lake, Iowa.
Jake Breitbach caught three touchdown passes as the Gusties went ahead 49-0 at halftime.
Rennie also threw a touchdown pass to Matthew Kipper and scored on a sneak. Rohee Konde, David Peal and Kevin Durham also had touchdown runs.
Zach Jakes had an interception and blocked a field goal.
Gustavus hosts Wisconsin-Stout on Sept. 17.
Men’s soccer: Jack Knight scored in the seventh minute as the Gusties defeated Lake Forest 1-0 in a nonconference game at DePere, Wisconsin.
Owen Johnson assisted on the goal.
Wesley Sanders made one save for his second straight shutout. Gustavus had six shots on goal.
Gustavus (1-0-1) plays St. Norbert’s on Sunday at DePere, Wisconsin.
Cross country: The Gustavus men’s and women’s teams both took first place at the Crown College Invitational at St. Bonifacius.
The men had seven runners in the top 10, led by Tucker Wallin in fourth place at 20:40.79 and Tyler Smith in fifth at 20:46.20.
Evelyn Villalobos won the women’s race in 20:03.42, with teammate Molly Liston in second at 20:49.95.
The Gusties compete Friday at the Hamline Invitational.
Volleyball: Gustavus defeated Swarthmore 3-1 and Ithaca 3-0 to finish the Ithaca, N.Y., tournament
Sarah Elliott had 14 kills in the opening match, with Marlee Turn adding 13. Kasie Tweet made 34 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 13 digs.
Against Ithaca, Turn had 11 kills and Elliott had 10. Tweet delivered 28 assists, and Sundberg totaled 19 digs.
The Gusties (3-0) participate in the Augsburg Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
