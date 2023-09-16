The Free Press
MANKATO — Kiya Durant finished with 11 kills and two blocks for the Minnesota State volleyball team in a 3-1 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference loss to Winona State at Bresnan Arena Saturday.
The Mavericks fell 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13 as the new Krabbenhoft Family Videoboard was unveiled.
Ellie Kline led MSU with 32 digs, and Brooke Bolwerk had 30 assists.
The Mavericks (5-5, 0-2 in NSIC) host Concordia-St. Paul Thursday.
Men’s cross country: The Mavericks placed third at the Running of the Cows at the Carleton College Bill Huyck Championship Course at Northfield Saturday.
MSU’s Tanner Meier took third in the 8K race with a time of 25:13.2.
Ray Ure finished 13th (25:38.7) for MSU, while Adam Bohm took 30th at 26:24.4.
The Mavericks will compete at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course Friday at Minneapolis.
Women’s cross country: MSU finished third at the Running of the Cows 6K meet at the Bill Huyck Championship Course at Carleton in Northfield.
The Mavericks’ MaKenna Thurston placed second with a time of 21:42, and Emily Cunningham took fifth with a time of 22:09.7. Madison Matzek finished 17th at 23:23.5.
MSU will run at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course Friday at Minneapolis.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: George Sandven went 26 of 44 for 352 yards passing with a touchdown for the Gusties in a road loss at Wisconsin-Stout.
Jake Breitbach made 15 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown for Gustavus, while Matthew Carreon finished with five catches for 74 yards.
Carson Dekam led the GAC defense with 14 tackles.
Gustavus (1-1) will host Augsburg Saturday.
Volleyball: The Gusties beat Coe College 3-0 and Loras 3-1 Saturday to finish perfect at the Loras Invitational.
In a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 win over Coe, Lauren Klaith led Gustavus with 13 kills. Kasie Tweet had 33 assists and 11 digs.
Marlee Turn finished with 19 kills for GAC in a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 win over Loras. Klaith added 13 kills in the win.
Gustavus (10-2) will host Northwestern-St. Paul Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: The Vikings fell to Wisconsin-La Crosse 3-1 and Luther College 3-0 at the UW-La Crosse Invitational Saturday.
In a 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13 loss to La Crosse, Kate Maag finished with nine kills.
Maddi Wendland had 18 digs in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 loss to Luther.
The Vikings (3-7) play Tuesday at Martin Luther.
