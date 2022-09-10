WAYNE, NEB. — Abigail Wolfe made 11 kills as Minnesota State lost 3-0 to Wayne State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday.
Scores were 25-12, 28-26, 25-17.
Kiya Durant added eight kills, and Ellie Danielson had six.
Brooke Bolwerk recorded 18 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Snow had 13 assists and served two aces. Emma Loveall made 12 digs, and Brenna Heese had 11 digs.
The Mavericks (1-9, 0-2 in Northern Sun) host Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Marlee Turn had 31 kills as the Gusties went 2-0 for the second day at the Augsburg Invitational.
The Gusties defeated Minnesota-Morris 27-25, 25-17, 25-11 and No. 5-ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 26-24.
Wisconsin-Eau Claire eliminated the Gusties 3-1 in the NCAA regional en route to winning a national championship last season.
Marlee Turn had 31 kills in both matches, while Sarah Elliott ad Madi Kes each had 22. Kasie Tweet made 69 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 45 digs.
The Gusties (7-0) plays Northwestern on Tuesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's soccer: Francisco Vilarinho made seven saves as the Vikings tied Dordt 0-0 in a nonconference match at the Bethany field.
Bethany (2-0-2) plays at Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Thursday.
