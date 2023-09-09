The Free Press
HAYS, KAN. — Kiya Durant collected nine blocks as Minnesota State split a pair of nonconference matches Saturday at the Tiger Classic volleyball tournament, hosted by Fort Hays State, on Saturday.
The Mavericks defeated New Mexico Highlands 25-20, 25-13, 25-14 and lost to Fort Hays State 14-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.
Against Highlands, Durant and Emily Kern each had six blocks, while Sophie Tietz and Toryn Richards both had nine kills. Ellie Kline served four aces and made 15 digs. Brooke Bolwerk and Makayla Snow had 18 and 15 assists, respectively.
Abigail Wolfe recorded 12 kills and two blocks in the second match, with Durant making three blocks. Kline had 16 digs, and Tietz had four service aces.
The Mavericks (5-3) play No. 11 Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday at Marshall.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: The Gusties wrapped up the Augsburg Invitational with a 3-2 win over Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a 3-1 win over Edgewood.
Gustavus defeated Wisconsin-Eau Claire 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 21-25, 15-7.
Madi Kes led the team with 13 kills, while Sydney Olson and Lauren Klaith each had 11. Marlee Turn finished with 10 kills and 20 digs, and Kasie Tweet had 41 assists. Maren Sundberg led the defense with 26 digs.
In the 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 win over Edgewood, the Gusties served 13 aces, with Olson and Tweet each getting five. Turn had 11 kills, one more than Klaith. Tweet had 38 assists while Sundberg posted 18 digs.
Gustavus (7-1) hosts Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday.
Men’s soccer: Simon Woods, Franklin Schwendimann and Joe Flory scored as the Gusties defeated Dubuque 3-0 in a nonconference road match.
Wesley Sanders made five saves for his second shutout of the season.
The Gusties (2-0-2) begin MIAC play at Carleton on Wednesday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Elena Luján Rubio had a goal and assist in the Vikings’ 3-2 nonconference loss to Augsburg.
Olaitz Azkue Muguruza had the other Bethany goal.
Brooke Wolanin made six saves, and Arayah Baker had one save.
Bethany (1-2-1) opens Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play on Wednesday against Northwestern.
Men’s soccer: Carleton scored in the second half for a 1-0 nonconference victory at the Bethany field.
Mason Steffen and Francisco Vilarinho each made three saves in net for the Vikings (1-2).
Volleyball: Kate Maag had 11 kills for the Vikings in a 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 loss to St. Mary’s at the Wisconsin-Superior tournament.
Femke added nine kills, Paloma Garcia De Fuentes made 19 assists, and Lexiss Trygg had 16 digs.
Bethany (3-4) plays at Gustavus Adolphus on Tuesday.
