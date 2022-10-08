The Free Press
BEMIDJI — Brooke Bolwerk made 37 assists as Minnesota State defeated Bemidji State 28-26, 25-19, 25-22 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday.
The Mavericks have won two straight matches and four of the last five.
Toryn Richards made 11 kills, and Kiya Durant had four blocks. Sophie Tietz added four ace serves and nine digs, and Ellie Kline contributed 15 digs.
Minnesota State (6-13, 5-6 in Northern Sun) hosts Minnesota Duluth on Friday and St. Cloud State on Saturday.
Women’s cross country: Amanda Montplaisir finished first and helped the Mavericks to a second-place finish at the 13-team Lucian Rosa Invitational, held at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Mavericks combined for 59 points, just behind Cedarville (Ohio) at 33.
Montplaisir finished in 21:20.25, with teammate McKenna Thurston in third at 21:41.13 and Emily Cunningham in fourth at 21:48.18.
The Mavericks compete at the Bob Waxlax Invitational on Oct.19 at St. Cloud.
Men’s cross country: Tanner Meier placed sixth as the Mavericks ended up fifth at the Lucian Rosa Invitational at Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The Mavericks scored 128 points; Colorado-Colorado Springs won with 44.
Maier finished in 25:50.6, and Ben Schmied placed 5th in 25:42.63.
The Mavericks compete on Oct. 19 at the Bob Waxlax Invitational at St. Cloud.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: The Gusties gained 667 yards of offense, defeating St. Scholastica 77-7 in the homecoming game and setting a program record for margin of victory.
George Sandven completed 16 of 20 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, with Dalton Thelen making five catches for 109 yards and two scores.
Rohee Konde, Tanner Rennie, David Peal an Jack Boyle also had touchdown runs, while Jake Breitbach, Matthew Kipper and Caden Kleinschmidt had touchdown catches.
Gustavus (3-2, 2-1) plays at Hamline on Saturday.
Women’s soccer: The Gusties ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 MIAC victory over Concordia at the Gustavus field.
Kirsten Poppen, Rachel Rehnelt and Elin Swenson each scored goals for the Gusties. Annika Lewis and Cambelle Waldspurger each had an assist.
Abby Goodno and Justine Holm combined on the shutout.
The Gusties (5-6-1, 2-4) play at Augsburg on Wednesday.
Men’s soccer: Jared Hecht scored two goals as No. 10 Gustavus defeated Concordia 6-1 in an MIAC match at the Gustavus field.
Ethan Miller, Jack Knight, Rivaldo Pena and Latham Kleckner also score for the Gusties.
Egan Bedwell and Kleckner combined for three saves.
Gustavus (8-0-3, 5-0-0) plays Tuesday at Augsburg.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Elena Lujan Rubio, Mia Johnson and Mia Saulter each had a goal and assist as the Vikings defeated Crown 4-1 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at the Bethany field.
Olaitz Azkue also had a goal for Bethany.
Brooke Wolanin made seven saves, allowing the goal on a penalty kick.
Bethany (6-4-1, 5-2 in UMAC) plays Tuesday at Martin Luther.
Men’s soccer: Christian Edwards scored two goals as the Vikings defeated Crown in a UMAC match at the Bethany field.
Andre Silva and Matteo Fustinoni each scored a goal.
Nick Lundberg made three saves in the victory.
Bethany (8-2-3, 5-1-1) plays at Martin Luther on Tuesday.
