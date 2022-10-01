The Free Press
MANKATO — Emily Kern made 12 kills and five blocks as Minnesota State won its second straight match, defeating Mary 3-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Scores were 25-6, 25-22, 25-20. The Mavericks defeated Minot State 3-0 on Friday.
Brooke Bolwerk had 31 assists and 12 digs, and Toryn Richards and Ellie Kline each made 12 digs. Sophie Tietz had five blocks.
Minnesota State (4-12, 3-5 in Northern Sun) hosts Concordia-St. Paul on Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: A second-half comeback fell short as the Gusties lost 30-27 to No. 12 Bethel in an MIAC game at Hollingsworth Stadium.
Gustavus trailed 24-6 at halftime but had the ball with two minutes to play but couldn’t score.
George Sandven completed 24 of 43 passes for 401 yards and three touchdowns, including an 18-yarder to Ethan Sindelir, 45-yarder to Rohee Konde and a 48-yarder to Matthew Carreon.
Tanner Rennie added a 1-yard touchdown run.
The defense was led by Carson DeKam, who made 18 tackles.
Gustavus (2-2, 1-1 in MIAC) hosts St. Scholastica on Saturday in the homecoming game.
Men’s golf: Sam Skaar shot 74 and is tied for 12th after the first round of the MIAC Championships, being played at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.
The individual leader is Bethel’s Conor Schubring, who shot 68. Bethel also leads the team standing at 284. Gustavus shot 301.
Gustavus’ Wyatt Wasko is tied for 15th at 75.
The tournament continues Sunday.
Women’s golf: Carleton shot 302 to take the lead at the MIAC Championships at Bunker Hills. Gustavus is tied for fourth at 330.
Annika Reierson and Kristin Martens are tied for 12th at 80.
The second round of the tournament will be played Sunday.
Volleyball: Marlee Turn had 25 kills as the No. 20 Gusties defeated Bethel 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18 and Dubuque 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 at a home triangular.
Sarah Elliott had 22 kills in the two matches. Kasie Tweet made 80 assists, and Maren Sundberg had 45 digs.
The Gusties play at Augsburg on Friday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Olaitz Azkue scored in the first half for Bethany, but Northwestern rallied for the 2-1 victory in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at St. Paul.
Asia Jota had the assist on Azkue’s goal.
Brooke Wolanin made five saves for Bethany (4-4-1, 3-2 in UMAC).
Volleyball: Esther Peeters made 17 assists in the Vikings’ 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 UMAC loss to No. 3 Northwester.
Maddie Meyer led Bethany with eight kills, and Rilee Hohbein had seven . Maddi Wendland and Alexis Morsching each made 11 digs.
Bethany (3-12, 1-3) hosts North Central on Tuesday.
