MANKATO — Allie Williams scored in the second minute of overtime as Minnesota State opened the season by defeating Missouri Southern State 1-0 in a nonconference women's soccer match Saturday at The Pitch.
Maille Mathis had the assist on Williams' goal.
Minnesota State had a 16-11 advantage in shots. Clare Longueville made six saves for the shutout.
Minnesota State plays Central Missouri on Friday at Warrensburg, Missouri.
Volleyball: Jessica Nelson had 16 kills as the Mavericks defeated Lake Superior State 3-1 at the Keweenaw Violleyball Classic at Houghton, Michigan. Scores were 25-20, 25-28, 17-25, 25-23.
Dana Schindler had 16 kills, with Kiya Durant making five blocks. Brooke Bolwerk contributed 27 assists, and Mara Quam added 23 digs.
The Mavericks (2-2) compete in the Parkside Hampton Inn Tournament on Friday at Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Mavericks face Quincy University and Colorado Christian University.
Women's tennis: The Mavericks split a pair of nonconference duals with Luther College, winning the opener 6-3 and losing 8-1 in the second at Decorah, Iowa.
The Mavericks won two of three doubles matches in the opener, Tristen Bryant-Otake and Avery Stilwell winning 8-2 and Elizabeth Felderman and Taylor Julsrud winning 8-7 (7-5).
In singles, Bryant-Otake won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Felderman (7-5, 6-3), Stilwell (6-4, 6-2) and Hana Minisy (6-4, 6-0) also won singles matches.
In the second match, Gustavus' only victory came at No. 2 singles, where Kjerstin Hall won 6-2, 3-6, 11-9.
The Mavericks play Sunday against Saint Ambrose and Wartburg at Waverly, Iowa.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Kate Holtan made the 1,000th dig of her career, leading the Gusties with 3-0 wins over Wisconsin-River Falls and Luther at the Sugar Loaf tournament.
Holtan joins Katie Olstad (1992-94) as the only players in program history to reach 1,000 digs and 1,000 kills in a career.
Against Wisconsin-River Falls, Holtan had 13 kills, and Sarah Elliott had 10. Hailey Embacher made 19 digs, and Kasie Tweet finished with 27 assists.
Holtan made 12 kills against Luther, and Marlee Turn had eight. Kylee Cox had 13 digs.
The Gusties (4-1) are back in action on Friday with a weekend tournament at Cornell.
Men's cross country: The Gusties took first place at the Crown College Invitational, sweeping the top five spots.
Andrew Stumbo took first in 20:21.99, followed by teammates Henry Hinchcliffe in 20:30.50, Bryce Knutson in 20:44.86, Garet Grant in 20:46.88 and Casey Olson in 20:48.90.
Minnesota Morris took second with 62 points, and Wisconsin-River Falls was third at 64.
Women's cross country: Mackinzee Miest placed second in 20:14.09, helping the Gusties to the win at the Crown College Invitational.
Evelyn Villalobos took third at 20:30.13, with Julia Severson fifth at 20:49.04 and Taina Koivisto ninth at 21:57.82.
The Gusties scored 30 points, ahead of Minnesota Morris at 61 and Wisconsin-River Falls at 61.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Megan Gallagher had 44 assists as the Vikings dropped a pair of games at the Macalester tournament. The Vikings lost 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 to Concordia and 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 to Hamline.
Against Concordia, Gallagher had 24 assists, with Rilee Hohbein and Morgan Goettlicher each getting nine kills. Maddi Wendland made 21 digs.
Gallagher had 20 assists against Hamline. Alexis Morsching made 10 kills, and Wendland had 15 digs.
Bethany (1-4) plays in the Wisconsin-Superior tournament Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.