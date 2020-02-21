MANKATO — A 12-2 run to start the second quarter put Minnesota State ahead to stay, defeating Upper Iowa 71-49 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks trailed 16-12 after one quarter but went ahead 41-27 at halftime, with Tayla Stuttley making three 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the second quarter.
Stuttley finished with 16 points, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and five rebounds. Rachel Shumski had 11 points off the bench, and Taylor Drost scored 10. Brooke Tonsfeldt made four steals.
Minnesota State (15-10, 12-9 in Northern Sun) hosts Winona State at 3:30 p.m. today in the regular-season finale.
Softball: The Mavericks won a pair of games at the Emporia State Softball Classic in Topeka, Kansas, defeating Washburn 7-1 and Missouri Western State 4-2.
Mackenzie Ward started both games, striking out five and allowing one hit over three innings in the first game and striking out eight and allowing four hits in a complete-game win in the second. Katie Bracken got the win against Emporia State, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts over four innings.
Emma Schifferle went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs against Washburn, and Hannah McCarville was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Against Missouri Western, Sydney Nielsen and Torey Richards each went 2 for 3, and Hannah Hastings had a triple and a run scored.
The Mavericks (4-1) play Missouri Southern State at 3 p.m. today.
Baseball: Minnesota State split a season-opening doubleheader against Maryville, losing 2-1 in the opener and rallying for a 9-6 victory in Game 2 at St. Louis, Missouri.
In the first game, the Mavericks' only run came in the fourth inning when Mikey Fredrickson singled home Cam Kline. Carter Elliott was 3 for 3.
Kline pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.
In the second game, the Mavericks scored three runs in the top of the ninth to gain the split.
Elliott and Nick Altermatt each went 2 for 5, and Adam Schneider had three RBIs.
Hunter Even pitched two shutout innings to get the victory.
Minnesota State and Maryville conclude the four-game series with a doubleheader today.
Women's hockey: Kelsey King scored the lone goal for the Mavericks in a 5-1 WCHA loss to No. 3 Minnesota at Minneapolis.
The Gophers outshot the Mavericks 32-13. Abigail Levy took the loss in goal, making 27 saves.
Minnesota's Taylor Heise had two goals and two assists. Sarah Potomak, Alex Woken and Grace Zumwinkle also scored.
The Mavericks (11-17-6, 4-15-5 in WCHA) close out their regular season at 4:07 p.m. today at Minnesota.
Gustavus
Women's hockey: No. 4 Gustavus won its sixth consecutive game, shutting out Bethel 4-0 to put itself one win away from a MIAC championship.
Emilia Helms-Leslie made 16 saves for the shutout victory.
Hailey Holland scored two goals, and Kristina Press and Lindsey Bjerke each had a goal. Molly McHugh finished with two assists.
Gustavus (19-3-2, 14-1-2 in MIAC) hosts Bethel at 2 p.m. today at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Men's hockey: The Gusties scored five goals in the second period to defeat Bethel 6-1 at the Don Roberts Ice Rink and clinch a spot in the MIAC playoffs.
Tyler Ebner scored two goals. J.P. Eykyn, Logan Norman, Dylan Gast and Connor Clemons had the others. Goaltender Robbie Goor made 22 saves for the win.
Gustavus (11-10-3, 7-6-2 in MIAC) plays Bethel at 7 p.m. today in Blaine.
