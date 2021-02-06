The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — Kelsey King scored her team-leading eighth goal of the season, leading Minnesota State to a 4-2 victory over St. Cloud State in a WCHA women’s hockey game Saturday.
St. Cloud State won 4-0 on Friday.
Tristen Truax, Sydney Langseth and Kennedy Bobyck had the other Minnesota State goals. Madison Oelkers had two assists.
The Mavericks had a season-high 46 shots on goal, while St. Cloud State had 29.
Calla Frank made 27 saves.
Minnesota State (7-10-1) hosts Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It’s the final home series of the season.
Women’s basketball: Winona State scored nine points in the last minute of regulation and defeated Minnesota State 95-91 in overtime in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Winona.
The Mavericks opened the second quarter with a 15-2 run to lead 37-19, but the Warriors drew back within 41-33 by halftime. Winona State opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, but the Mavericks still led 57-52 heading into the fourth quarter. The lead was 78-69 with 55 seconds to play.
Joey Batt finished with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals. Riley Menster recorded 17 points, and Tayla Stuttley had 11 points, nine boards, five assists and four steals.
Minnesota State shot 50% from the field but was outrebounded 44-37. The Mavericks committed 24 turnovers and 31 fouls.
The Mavericks (6-5, 5-4 in South Division) host Upper Iowa on Friday and Saturday.
Women’s track: Denisha Cartwright won the 200-meter dash in 24.78 and 60 hurdles in 8.62 as the Mavericks defeated Northern Iowa 86-46 at the Ted Nelson Dual at Myers Field House.
Ja’Cey Simmons took first in the 60 dash in 7.59, and Mackenzie Woodard won the 400 dash in 56.84. Autumn Anderson placed first in the 600 run in 1:37.20, and Amanda Mont won the mile run in 5:08.63.
Makayla Jackson won the long jump at 18-feet-11 1/4, and Samiya Abu-Youm finished first in the triple jump at 38-4.
In the shot put, Katie Taylor won at 48-4 3/4, and Kaylee Jensen won the weight throw at 61-2.
Men’s track: The Mavericks lost 67-57 to Northern Iowa at the Ted Nelson Dual at Myers Field House.
Kenry Atubel won the 400 dash in 50.47, and Tanner Maier finished first in the 800 run in 1:53.33. Will Valentin finished first in the 5,000 run in 15:47.97.
In the 4x400m relay, Drew Lewison, Max DePrenger, Justus Adams and Cornelius Bright took first in 3:23.49.
Deveyonn Brown won the high jump at 6-8, and Carson Dittel placed first in the pole vault at 15-7 1/4.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s track: Taylor Rooney set a pair of school records as the Gusties defeated Bethel 80-74.
Rooney won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.87, which is the fastest in Division III. He also set the record in high jump at 6-feet-7 1/2 and won the 200 dash in 22.69.
Tucker Wallin won the mile run in 4:35.20, as did Isaiah Subah in the 60 dash in 7.45. Steven Orzolek won the shot put at 52-3. Andrew Stumbo took first in the 3,000 run in 8.50.91.
Jack Degonda, Wallin, Nick Olfert and Zane Michael won the distance medley in 11:02.
Women’s basketball: The Gusties shot 53.0% from the field with 23 assists in the season-opening 92-74 MIAC win at Augsburg.
Caitlin Rorman had 25 points, and Paige Richert added 18 points and five rebounds. Marisa Gustafson had 17 points, and Ava Gonsorowski made six assists.
Gustavus had a 45-26 rebounding advantage, with Anna Sanders collecting seven.
Gustavus (1-0) plays at Bethel on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: Hailey Holland had two goals and an assist as the Gusties downed Augsburg 4-0 in a nonconference game at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Madison Goldsworthy and Kristina Press each scored a goal, and Press added an assist.
The Gusties had 33 shots on goal. Katie McCoy and Emilia Helms-Leslie combined for 15 saves in the Gustavus net.
Gustavus (1-1) plays at Augsburg no Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Brian Smith had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists to lead the Vikings past Wisconsin-Superior 81-69 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Justin Schrupp also scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers. Drew Leistikow added 17 points off the bench.
The Vikings were 21 of 22 at the free-throw line.
Bethany (4-0, 3-0 in UMAC) plays at Northland College on Monday.
Women’s basketball: The Vikings shot 53.7% from the field and defeated Wisconsin-Superior in a UMAC road game.
Abby Olson had 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Hana Geistfeld added 14 points and eight rebounds. Laura Ellinghuysen scored 11 points, and Sara Kottke scored 10.
Bethany (2-0, 2-0) hosts North Central on Thursday.
Men’s track: Jake Marzinsk won three events as the Vikings opened the season at St. Scholastica.
Marzinske won the 60 hurdles in 9.62, long jump at 20-8½ and triple jump at 43-6. His long jump and triple jump are both eighth best in program history.
