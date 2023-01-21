The Free Press
MOORHEAD — Minnesota State used a strong third quarter to rally past Minnesota State Moorhead, winning 77-70 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Saturday.
The Dragon led 49-41 at halftime, but the No. 12-rated Mavericks outscored the home team 24-12 in the third quarter.
Destinee Bursch led the Mavericks with 19 points, while Emily Herzberg, who made three 3-pointers, added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Joey Batt scored 14 points and five steals, and Taylor Theusch had 10 points. Emily Russo also had 10 rebounds.
The Mavericks forced 21 turnovers.
Minnesota State (15-3, 11-3 in Northern Sun) hosts Mary on Friday.
Men’s basketball: Malik Willingham had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in Minnesota State’s 86-76 loss to Minnesota State Moorhead in a Northern Sun game at Moorhead.
The Dragons made a run late in the first half to lead 50-42 and maintained the advantage throughout the second half.
Trevor Moore scored 22 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Malcolm Jones had 14 points and five rebounds.
The Mavericks (13-7, 7-7) return home Friday to play Mary.
Women’s tennis: Chiara Carnelutti picked up the lone win for the Mavericks in a 6-1 nonconference exhibition loss to Northern Iowa at Owatonna.
Carnelutti won the No. 3 singles match 7-5, 6-3.
The closest doubles match was at No. 2, where Lois Page and Avery Stillwell lost 6-4.
Minnesota State opens the regular season on Feb. 18 at Gustavus Adolphus.
Women’s hockey: Kelsey King scored for the Mavericks in a 2-1 WCHA road loss to Wisconsin at Madison.
The Badgers scored at 12:00 of the second period and 3:46 of the third, before King scored at 8:39 of the third.
Whitney Tuttle and Sydney Langseth each recorded assists.
The Mavericks (13-12, 7-12 in WCHA) finish their series with the Badgers at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Wrestling: No. 5 St. Cloud State defeated the Mavericks 40-0 in a Northern Sun dual at St. Cloud.
The Mavericks had several close matches, with Kole Marko losing 7-3 at 165, Isaiah Mlsna 9-5 at 133 and Caleb Meunier 7-2 at 149.
Minnesota State competes against Northern State on Friday at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Women’s swimming: Ella DeFever won a pair of events as the Mavericks defeated Sioux Falls 171-122 in a Northern Sun road dual.
DeFever won the 50-yard freestyle in 25.08 and 100 freestyle in 54.24.
Megan Schultz took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.51, and Nicole Beckman won the 100 butterfly in 58.16. Ayla Taylor placed first in the 1-meter diving with 255.95 points, while Sydney Hanson won the 3-meter diving with 254.65.
The 400 medley relay team of Abby Gronholz, Schultz, Beckman and Olivia Hudoba took first in 3:59.06. The 200 freestyle relay team of Brooke Shell, Kelby Schendel, Maija Carriveau and Elise Mishmash won in 1:40.20.
Minnesota State (6-1) competes at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: Spencer Swanson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Gusties in a 78-75 MIAC win over Carleton at Northfield.
Gustavus took its first lead at 63-60 with three minutes remaining.
Jordan Schommer scored 13 points with five steals, while Jake Guse and Adam Biewen each scored 10 and had four assists.
Gustavus (7-10, 7-5) hosts Bethel on Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: The Gusties avenged their only MIAC loss, defeating Augsburg 4-0 at Don Roberts Ice Rink. Augsburg won 3-2 in overtime Friday at Minneapolis.
Lindsay Bjerke, Margot Bettman, Brooke Remington and Kayla Vrieze scored for Gustavus. Katie McCoy only had to make eight saves for the shutout.
The Gusties (14-2-0, 9-1-0) plays at St. Catherine’s on Friday.
Women’s basketball: Anna Sanders scored 17 points, and Emma Kniefel added 16 points as the Gusties won their sixth straight game, defeating Carleton 87-40 in an MIAC game at Northfield.
Sanders also had eight rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Kylie Baranick had nine points and seven assists, and Grace Benz grabbed nine rebounds.
Gustavus plays at Bethel on Wednesday.
Gymnastics: The Gusties had their season high score of 182.300 in a WIAC loss at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, which scored 188.675.
Olivia Jahnke won the balance beam at at 9.450, with teammate Ashley Goeltl third at 9.325.
The Gusties compete Friday at Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Track and field: Madi Kes set a team record in the triple jump at 11.70 meters at the Macalester Vanessa Seljeskog Classic.
Birgen Nelson beat her own 2022 meet record of 8.88 in the 60-meter hurdles. The 4x200 relay team of Danielle Miller, Nelson, Ally Rakow and Megan Geraets set a meet record of 1:46.97.
Annika Poe won the shot put with a meet-record throw of 14.05 meters. Geraets set the meet record in the long jump, winning at 5.35 meters.
In the men’s meet, Wyatt Quiring broke the meet record in the 400 dash, winning in 50.57.
Gustavus competes at the St. Olaf Quadrangular next weekend.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: The Vikings had to play extra time for the second straight game, defeating Crown 110-105 in double overtime in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Drew Sagedahl had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Xavier Patterson scored 27 points for Bethany. Mason Ackley had 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Bethany (15-3, 6-1) plays at Martin Luther on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: The Vikings shot 51.0% from the field, including 10 of 17 on 3-pointers, with 25 assists in a 74-66 UMAC home win against Crown.
Ashley Schindele scored 24 points, making six 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds. Lexiss Trygg scored 17 points, and Sara Kottke had 13 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.
Bethany (5-13, 3-4) plays at Martin Luther on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.