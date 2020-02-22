The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State jumped ahead 45-21 and rolled past Winona State 86-53 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
It was the third straight win for the Mavericks, who moved up to the No. 2 seed in the South Division.
Taylor Drost scored 24 points, making 10 of 16 field goals, to go with seven rebounds to led Minnesota State. Kirstin Klitzke scored 11 points, and Maddy Olson added 9. Joey Batt had seven rebounds, helping the Mavericks to a 48-35 advantage on the glass.
The Mavericks (16-10, 13-9 in Northern Sun) will host Minnesota Crookston in a conference tournament game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Women’s hockey: No. 3 Minnesota goalie Sydney Scobee stopped 24 shots and blanked the Mavericks 3-0 on the final day of the WCHA’s regular season.
Minnesota State goalie Calla Frank made 37 saves.
The Gophers, who have won 48 straight games against the Mavericks, got goals from Grace Zumwinkle, Sarah Potomak and Amy Potomak.
Minnesota State (11-17-6, 4-15-4 in WCHA) finished sixth in the WCHA and will go to third-place Ohio State next weekend for the first round of the conference tournament.
Baseball: Minnesota State pulled out a 3-1 victory in 11 innings in the final game, gaining a weekend split in a nonconference series with Maryville at St. Louis, Missouri.
After splitting a doubleheader Friday, the Mavericks lost 9-2 before winning the finale Saturday.
In the opener, Minnesota State led 2-1 in the fifth inning on Nick Altermatt’s two-run homer. But Marville scored three in the next at-bat to regain the lead.
The Mavericks had only four hits. Collin Denk took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
In the second game, the Mavericks scored on a balk in the third inning. After Marville tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Mavericks scored in the 11th with Hunter Ranweiler’s two-run single following three walks. Ranweiler was 3 for 4.
Altermatt got the win by pitching three scoreless innings to finish the game. He allowed three hits and struck out six.
The Mavericks (2-2) are off until March 5-12, when they take the annual spring trip to Davenport, Florida.
Softball: Missouri Southern State scored in the top of the seventh to defeat the Mavericks 5-4 at the Emporia State Classic at Emporia, Kansas.
Mackenzie Ward took the loss, pitching the final six innings. She allowed only one run.
Hannah McCarville had a two-run single, and Sydney Nielsen picked up an RBI with an infield groundout as Minnesota State pulled within 4-3 after two inning. Courtney Potter tied the game at 4 with a solo homer in the fifth.
Minnesota State (6-2) will face Northwest Missouri State (noon) and Emporia State (2 p.m.) today.
Indoor track: Deveyonn Brown tied the best high jump in Division II this season, going 7-feet-2 1/4, to highlight the Mavericks’ performance Friday at a meet at Myers Field House.
Logan Bristol won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.06, an NCAA DII provisional mark, and Bryant Brown had the fifth-fastest time in the 60 dash to win in 6.74.
Connor McCormick won the weight throw at 64-4, good enough for the NCAA DII provisional mark, as did Bedale Naba in the shot put, winning at 53-8 1/2.
The 4X400 relay team of Josh Phelps, Leroy Kwateh, Drew Lewison and Max DePrenger took first in 3:16.97.
In the women’s meet, Katie Taylor won the shot put at 47-feet-51/4, the ninth-best toss in Division II this season. Tyarra English-Paulson won the 400-meter dash in 58.27.
Brea Perron took first in the weight throw at 60-4, and Christine Dennison won the pole vault at 11-9 3/4, hitting the NCAA provisional mark. In the triple jump, Elizabeth Brunner also made the NCAA provisional mark by winning in 39-5 1/4.
The Mavericks host the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships on Friday and Saturday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: Molly McHugh had a hat trick, and the No. 4 Gusties clinched the MIAC regular-season championship for the 16th time, defeating Bethel 3-0 at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
The Gusties last won the title in 2018.
Goaltender Katie McCoy made 13 saves for the shutout. The Gusties had 37 shots on goal.
McHugh, a freshman, scored one goal in each period and leads the Gusties with 16 goals. Kristina Press finished with three assists.
Gustavus (20-3-2, 15-1-2) will host an MIAC semifinal game against St. Thomas or St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: Augsburg overcame a 12-point deficit to defeat Gustavus 77-74 in an MIAC game at Minneapolis.
Caitlin Rorman paced the Gusties with 19 points, while Ava Gonsorowski scored 16. Anna Sanders had 12 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. She also had five assists.
The Gusties (17-8, 13-7) will host Hamline on Tuesday in the opening round of the MIAC tournament. Gustavus is the only team to appear in all 20 MIAC tournaments.
Men’s basketball: Logan Rezac had 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Gusties’ season-ending loss, falling 96-77 at Augsburg in MIAC play.
Gustavus ended up 8-17, 8-12 in the league, and lost the last eight games.
Kaleb Feahn had 12 points off the bench, and Jake Guse scored 10 points.
Gustavus had 52 rebounds, the most since 1994.
Men’s hockey: Bethel scored with just a minute remaining in overtime to defeat Gustavus 2-1 in the final regular-season MIAC game at Blaine.
Connor Clemons scored the first goal at 2:15 of the third period, assisted by Nick Klishko and Caleb Anderson, but the Royals tied it three minutes later.
Gustavus’ Robbie Goor made 33 saves, while the Gusties had 41 shots on goal.
The Gusties (11-11-3, 7-7-2) will open the MIAC tournament on Thursday at St. Thomas.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Bethany outscored Wisconsin-Superior 25-8 in the third quarter, rolling to a 71-48 victory at the Sports & Fitness Center that clinched the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference regular-season championship. It’s the first UMAC regular-season title for Bethany, which has won 16 of the last 17 games.
Hanna Geistfeld had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Abby Olson scored 16 points.
The Vikings shot 53.2% from the field.
Bethany (21-3, 14-2) is the No. 1 seed for the UMAC tournament and will host Minnesota-Morris or North Central on Wednesday.
Men’s basketball: Bethany Lutheran led 47-32, making 20 of 30 field goals, in the first half and defeated Wisconsin-Superior 92-75 in a UMAC game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Trenton Krueger led Bethany with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Cire Mayfield also scored 22 points. Brian Smith added 18 points, and Jared Milinkovich had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double.
Bethany (19-6, 14-2) will host Wisconsin-Superior in the conference tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
