MANKATO -- Kristi Fett had 18 points and five rebounds as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 89-68 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks shot 52.8% from the field, making at least half of their shots in each of the first three periods.
Rachel Shumski added 14 points, and Joey Batt scored 11, helping Minnesota State to a 53-21 advantage in bench points. The Mavericks had 60 points in the paint.
The Mavericks (12-9, 9-8 in Northern Sun) host Bemidji State at 3:30 p.m. today.
Women's hockey: Minnesota State was outshot 37-12 and lost to No. 1-rated Wisconsin 5-1 in a WCHA game at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The Mavericks scored at the 18:35 mark of the second period as Brittyn Fleming notched her sixth goal of the season.
Minnesota State 's Abigail Levy made 32 saves.
The Mavericks (10-15-5, 3-13-3-3 in WCHA) finish the series at 2:07 p.m. today at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Softball: The Mavericks opened their season splitting their first games played in the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
They fell 4-3 to Northwest Missouri State in the first game.
Trailing 4-1 in the sixth, a comeback came up just short. Hailey Forshee was 3 for 3 with a double, while Emma Schifferle was 2 for 3 with a double.
MSU beat Emporia State 3-0 in the second game.
Mackenzie Ward had 12 strikeouts over seven shutout innings. Sydney Nelson hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
The Mavericks (1-1) play Emporia State at 4 p.m., and Northwest Missouri State at 7:30 p.m. today.
Wrestling:
Gustavus Adolphus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.