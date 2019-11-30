The Free Press
BURLINGTON, VT. — The Minnesota State women’s hockey team beat Vermont 2-0 in the third place game of the Windjammer Classic Saturday.
Anna Wilgren and Claire Butorac scored third-period goals to get the Mavericks the win. Calla Frank made 23 saves for her second shutout of the season.
MSU outshot Vermont 23-21, and was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.
The Mavericks (7-9-2) play Minnesota in the Hall of Fame Classic Saturday at Prior Lake.
Women’s basketball: Joey Batt finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Mavericks in a 91-83 win over UW-Parkside at Kenosha, Wis.
Tayla Stuttley scored 15 points, while Rachel Shumski had 14 points.
The Mavericks shot 49.2 percent from the field.
Minnesota State (3-1) will open NSIC play Friday at home against Southwest Minnesota State.
Gustavus
Women’s basketball: Ava Gonsorowski scored 18 points for the Gusties in a 41-37 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Claremont, Calif.
The Gusties had control at halftime, but were outscored 19-6 in the third quarter.
Caitlin Rorman finished with eight points and eight rebounds. Gabby Bowlin added 10 rebounds.
Gustavus (4-1) plays Wednesday at Hamline.
